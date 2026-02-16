Ad Spot: Apple Music, LAVA Mobiles, CeraVe & Tourism Ireland

From global pop culture and viral moments to humour, heritage, and purpose-led storytelling, this week’s Ad Spot brings together campaigns that tap into emotion and cultural relevance in distinct ways.

Bad Bunny took centre stage as Apple Music captured the global fan frenzy around his historic halftime performance, turning real-time reactions into a celebration of music and community. Meanwhile, Lava International used dark humour and an unexpected narrative to spotlight its free at-home service, proving how storytelling could make even functional messaging memorable.

Celebrity-driven humour also powered CeraVe’s latest campaign featuring Kevin Durant, which turned a viral internet moment into a self-aware, social-first brand story. On the other end of the spectrum, Greenpeace UK delivered a powerful message by reframing legacy giving as a final act of protest, blending emotion and activism in a thought-provoking way.

Here’s a closer look at the campaigns that stood out this week.

Apple Music - Shot on iPhone - The day the world danced ft Bad Bunny

LAVA Mobiles - Service ki Free Home Delivery



CeraVe - Kevin Durant Is the New Face of Legs

Tourism Ireland - The Island That Goes Beyond



Levi’s® - Backstory



Oregon - The State of OR

Warburtons - 150 Years in the Baking ft Morgan Freeman

Greenpeace UK - We Won't Rest In Peace - Greenpeace Legacy