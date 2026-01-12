Ad Spot: Netflix, Apple Watch, Lahori Jeera and more

This week’s AdSpot lineup captures a diverse range of creative strategies as brands transition into 2026, leaning into cosmic curiosity, reimagined folklore, and the humour of everyday persistence. From high-concept service metaphors to playful celebrity-led musical feuds, these campaigns demonstrate how brands are using storytelling to turn routine consumer interactions into cultural moments.

Netflix kicks off the year with ‘Discover Your Future,’ a campaign that blends mysticism with streaming. The hero spot features actress Teyana Taylor as a tarot reader who guides viewers through a near-future landscape. By linking traditional tarot archetypes with upcoming 2026 film and series releases, the ad transforms a standard content preview into a personalised cosmic journey, aiming to position the streamer as the ultimate arbiter of what lies ahead for its audience.

Experian takes a whimsical approach to personal finance with ‘Better Your Story’. The 60-second flagship film reimagines the classic nursery rhyme of the ‘old woman who lived in a shoe.’ Instead of struggling with cramped quarters, the protagonist uses Experian’s tools to secure a mortgage for a modern, spacious home. The ad uses the familiarity of fairytales to demonstrate how informed financial actions can lead to better real-world outcomes.

Apple Watch tackles the ‘New Year, New You’ fatigue with its ‘Quit Quitting’ series. In three 15-second spots, Stool, Bed, and Recliner, physical manifestations of laziness literally chase runners and gym-goers during their workouts. The objects represent the mental pull of comfort, but as the protagonists check their watches to see closing rings and goal progress, they find the motivation to outrun the temptations.

Meat & Livestock Australia addresses national morale in its annual ‘Summer Lamb’ campaign. Reacting to Australia’s dip in global happiness rankings, ‘Lambassador’ Sam Kekovich returns to prove that joy isn't found in statistics, but in cultural staples like backyard barbecues and beach trips. The long-form spot emphasises togetherness and the outdoors, using the act of sharing a lamb meal as a defiant, humorous symbol of the Australian way of life.

Perfect Bar enlists actor Harvey Guillén for a comedic ‘shelf injustice’ campaign. Guillén wages a theatrical musical feud against the brand because their refrigerated protein bars are often stocked on top shelves, out of reach for shorter shoppers. The music video aims to highlight the brand’s whole-food ingredients while playfully promising to make the product more physically accessible to all consumers.

Xbox presents a cinematic look at the life of a digital groundskeeper in ‘The Caretaker.’ The two-minute film follows Norman as he meticulously tidies up various gaming environments, from zombie-ridden towns to medieval battlefields, after the players have left. The ad serves as a metaphor for the Xbox Game Pass library, suggesting a vast, ever-ready world of entertainment while teasing 2026 titles likeCall of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Lahori Zeera doubles down on its ‘Har Koi Peera’ narrative with a sequel from Enormous. Rather than pivoting to a new concept, the campaign remains rooted in the cultural insights that established the brand as a challenger in the soft drink category. The film focuses on simplicity and ‘speaking truer’ by reflecting authentic consumer behaviour. It maintains the brand’s bold, unapologetic personality through consistent messaging, reinforcing its distinctive voice in a crowded market.

ITV rounds out the week with ‘There’s No Place Like ITV,’ its brand push since the launch of ITVX. The campaign uses viewer research to position the broadcaster as a relatable, communal home for entertainment. By focusing on the joy of shared cultural moments, the spots aim to differentiate ITV from global competitors by emphasising a sense of local belonging and the unique warmth of its programming lineup.

