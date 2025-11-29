AdSpot: Mercedes, Google Pixel, Uber and more

This week’s AdSpot lineup captures advertising at its most emotionally charged, culturally plugged-in, and technically ambitious. From big-screen spectacle to intimate storytelling, brands are flexing very different muscles to win the holiday season and close out the year with high-impact creative.

Mercedes-AMG leads with a Las Vegas–sized spectacle, uniting Brad Pitt and F1 driver George Russell for a high-adrenaline drift showdown that doubles as a premiere moment for the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. Shot like a Hollywood set piece, the spot blends performance engineering with pure entertainment, teasing Pitt’s upcoming F1 film and positioning the car as a star in its own right.

Erste Group continues its tradition of emotionally resonant Christmas films with Carry the Light — a warm, hopeful story about everyday acts of kindness. Staying true to the bank’s long-running holiday universe, Jung von Matt DONAU crafts a tale where small gestures ripple outward, turning a simple spark into a community-wide glow.

Google Pixel brings the nostalgia hit of the season with a Love Actually reunion — complete with the original cast. The festive spoof reimagines iconic scenes with a very “2025” twist, using Pixel 10 Pro features as natural storytelling devices. It’s equal parts fan service, cultural moment, and a charming way to show off the phone’s smarts.

Uber’s Close, its first national Christmas ad, zooms in on a tender father–daughter relationship. Set in the suburbs, the film follows a young woman’s journey home and uses the quiet rhythm of Uber rides to explore distance, closeness, and everything that happens in between. It’s restrained, relatable, and designed to highlight the brand’s growing presence outside big cities.

Apple’s A Critter Carol goes full handcrafted wonder. Shot on iPhone 17 Pro, the film features nine handmade woodland puppets who come together to create a musical tribute. The spot blends craft, stop-motion charm, and Apple’s signature holiday warmth — all in service of showcasing what creativity looks like through the lens of its latest device.

And the Data Protection Commission Ireland, with Pause Before You Post — a hard-hitting reminder about the long-term impact of sharenting. Through a simple but unsettling narrative, the campaign spotlights how everyday uploads can compromise a child’s privacy, urging parents to protect digital footprints before they are created.

From high-octane drifts to tender holiday warmth, from pop-culture callbacks to public-interest messaging — this week’s picks show just how many ways a story can land.

Mercedes-AMG - The Drift of a Lifetime ft George Russell & Brad Pitt

Erste Group Bank AG – Carry The Light

Google Pixel - It’s Pixel actually ft Love Actually Cast



Uber - Close



Apple - A Critter Carol



Data Protection Commission Ireland - Pause Before You Post



Gopuff - Tom Brady and Druski: Delivering the Day Off



Facebook – Secret Santa



Publix - Merry birthday, from Publix



THINK! road safety - Don't Put Drugs in the Driving Seat