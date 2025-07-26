Ad Spot: Apple, KFC, Samsung and more

In this weeks ad spot, KFC’s new campaign marks the return of Colonel Sanders, with a scowl. In a dramatic shift, the iconic founder-turned-mascot sheds his usual grin for a grumpy glare, reflecting the brand’s no-nonsense 'comeback era.' The centrepiece ad, titled 'Obsession,' features celebrity chef Matty Matheson and plays like a gritty chef drama à la 'The Bear,' with courtroom brawls and exploding fryers. It traces the Colonel’s obsession with perfecting his 11-herbs-and-spices recipe, positioning him not just as a mascot but a 'chefpreneur.' With revamped signage and a treasure-hunt YouTube drop, the campaign leans into narrative storytelling and cultural self-awareness, acknowledging that while KFC may have lost ground to rivals, it’s ready to fight for relevance, and flavour.

Samsung’s latest foldables ad flips the mirror on Gen Z. Set in New Zealand, the film taps into the insight that Gen Z prides itself on individuality, from music to fashion, but all carry the same phone. With bold visuals and confrontational humour, Samsung challenges this conformity, making a stylish case for its new Z Flip7 and Fold7 phones. The campaign doesn’t push a hard sell; instead, it pokes fun and lets viewers arrive at their own conclusion, if you’re really different, why isn’t your phone? It’s a clever shift from product demo to cultural commentary, with Samsung positioning its foldables as the ultimate flex for a generation allergic to sameness.

Meanwhile, Apple keeps things light with Garrett the Cat. In a charming new spot, Apple demonstrates its iOS Clean Up feature using a playful narrative where Garrett the Cat photobombs a family’s vacation album. With just a tap, he’s erased, but not before stealing hearts. It’s a classic Apple move: showcasing utility through emotion, and making tech feel intuitive and even adorable. The ad’s blend of storytelling and function subtly reminds users that even the tiniest disruptions, like a curious cat, can be cleaned up in seconds. It’s product demo meets Pixar short, and yes, the internet loves it.

Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out this week.

