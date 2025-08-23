Ad Spot: Apple, Uber, Channel 4 and more

In this week's ad spot, Apple’s latest campaign places accessibility at the forefront, showcasing how the iPhone 16 Pro’s built-in features are helping people with Parkinson’s disease regain their creative voice. The film follows real users, from a filmmaker capturing his son’s first bike ride to a daughter surprising her 94-year-old mother with a birthday video, demonstrating how Action Mode, Voice Control, and other tools can make everyday moments achievable. By focusing on practical, human stories, Apple underlines its ongoing commitment to inclusive technology without reducing the narrative to product promotion.



In another ad, IRN-BRU has revived its iconic 'Made in Scotland from Girders' tagline, turning it into a manifesto for individuality and courage. The campaign features a street-cast boy delivering a spirited monologue in a Glasgow corner shop, challenging the notion of IRN-BRU as “just a soft drink”. Shot across cinema, social, and OOH, the campaign blends heritage visuals, like a boy perched on a steel girder, with a modern interpretation of strength, highlighting the drink’s bold, irreverent personality while keeping its Scottish roots firmly intact.



In a quirky bet, Hornbach has taken a theatrical approach to home improvement, with a campaign portraying a DIY enthusiast’s odyssey through mishaps, setbacks, and small victories. A 30-member choir accompanies the protagonist’s every move, from stormy store trips to tackling bathroom renovations, emphasising the drama, humour, and perseverance behind each project. The campaign’s playful, epic tone not only entertains but also resonates with anyone who has experienced the trials, and triumphs, of doing it yourself.



