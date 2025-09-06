Ad Spot: Bold Care, Nike, LEGO & more

In this week's ad spot, Virgin Media O2 has released the latest instalment of its “To Better and Beyond” campaign, with an elephant taking centre stage. Titled “Trunk Trucker”, the film follows a daring elephant who steals a bright red truck and sets off on a joyride into the heart of Bangkok, leaving the countryside behind in search of the city’s dazzling lights. The 60-second spot, directed by Andreas Nilsson and brought to life with hyper-realistic CGI from Untold Studios, positions the elephant as a metaphor for discovery and excitement, capturing the feeling of stumbling into Virgin Media’s vast entertainment universe. From sports to cinema to streaming, the brand’s offering comes alive in the form of this bold, unstoppable character.

In India, Urban Company shines a light on the entrepreneurial spirit of its service professionals with “Chhote Sapne?”, the fifth film in its Dignity of Labour series. Created with Talented and Superfly Films, the film challenges society’s narrow definition of what an entrepreneur looks like.

The narrative unfolds through the eyes of a customer who initially dismisses an Urban Company professional’s work as “small dreams.” But the film reframes her perspective, revealing the professional not as a worker-for-hire, but as a micro-entrepreneur who has built her own venture through skill, grit and determination. It’s a sharp commentary on the biases that separate white-collar ambition from blue-collar hustle.

With a quiet, grounded tone, the ad carries forward Urban Company’s ongoing commitment to reshape perceptions of work. By showing that its women professionals can earn more than their offline peers, and even sometimes out-earn their husbands, the film reframes ambition, dignity and entrepreneurship through a cultural lens.

In another part of the world, John Lewis marks a century of its iconic “Never Knowingly Undersold” promise with a bold new campaign, “Tableau.” Directed by Kim Gehrig and created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the hero film is a 100-second epic shot at 100 frames per second, weaving together a century of British life through the lens of John Lewis products.

The film is structured as a living, moving piece of art, a mashup of moments that span generations, from roaring twenties dancers to modern-day parents, bakers and trendsetters. Set to an original cover of “The Beat Goes On” by Mike Skinner, the spot showcases 100 actors and 100 iconic products, all culminating in a grand composition inspired by Pieter Bruegel’s paintings.

More than a historical tribute, Tableau positions John Lewis as deeply woven into Britain’s cultural fabric, past, present and future. With social extensions rolling out across TikTok and Instagram, the campaign also reinforces the brand’s enduring promise: to be part of the everyday lives, milestones and small rituals that define modern British living.



Let us take a look at all the ads that stoof out this week. Cheerios!





Bold Care - Bold Care Condoms ft. Samay Raina x Anurag Kashyap

Saudi Tourism Authority - I came for football, I stayed for more ft Cristiano Ronaldo by BETC Paris

UEFA - Here we go again... ft. Zlatan Ibrahimović - 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Draw

LEGO - Never Stop Playing, ft. Tom Holland by Our LEGO Agency & Chaos x Magic

Nike - Why Do It? by Wieden+Kennedy

Just Eat - Every Neighbour Got Their Flava ft. Craig David by McCann London

Barilla - Taste Like Family

John Lewis - Tableau by Saatchi & Saatchi London

Urban Company - Chhote Sapne? by Talented

Virgin Media - Entertainment like you’ve never imagined. by VCCP