Ad Spot: GAP, Cathay Pacific, The New York Times & more

In this week's ad spot, ASICS has launched the “Undropped Kit”, a school PE kit concept designed with teenage girls to address one of the biggest reasons they stop playing sport, what they wear. Working with students from Burnley High School and supported by Inclusive Sportswear and Mind, the project highlights how uncomfortable fabrics, shapeless designs and lack of choice can push girls out of physical activity. The kit explores what girls actually want to wear, something more adaptable, comfortable and confidence-boosting, aiming to reframe how schools approach uniforms.

Gentle Monster’s latest “BOLD” collection arrives with a surreal campaign fronted by Tilda Swinton. Set in the brand’s conceptual space, HAUS NOWHERE, the film blurs the line between performance art and advertising. Swinton moves through the concrete stage in a trance-like dance, rallying followers against a pulsing hyper-techno backdrop before leaping dramatically from the structure in a staged dive. The visuals echo the eyewear label’s ongoing fascination with futurism and theatrical storytelling.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has rolled out a series of short films that take viewers from undercover missions to love stories, all while serving Michelin-level meals at 35,000 feet. The campaign, featuring chef and restaurateur Jimmy Chok, brings cinematic storytelling with a behind-the-curtain look at in-flight dining. Each film plays out like a mini-drama, where the food becomes part of the plot, rather than just an add-on. By framing its cuisine through stories instead of standard service shots, Cathay leans into the idea that airline meals can carry as much narrative weight as the journey itself.



Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out this week.

GAP - Better in Denim ft. KATSEYE by Invisible Dynamics

Disney - All Princesses Make Magic by Fallon





The New York Times - It’s Your World to Understand by Isle of Any

Cathay Pacific - We Cast Jimmy O. Yang As Our Lead in 3 Movies by VaynerMedia APAC

ASICS - The Undropped Kit by Golin London

Gentle Monster - 2025 BOLD with Tilda Swinton by IRL Work