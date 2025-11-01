Ad Spot: Jeep, Zulu Alpha Kilo, DGT & more

In this week’s ad spot, Jeep trades the usual car reveal for comedy in “The Family SUV.” Starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the campaign reintroduces the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, parodying traditional auto ads while spotlighting the SUV’s luxury, space, and comfort. Instead of boasting specs, Iliza’s pitch-meeting satire turns the spotlight on how family life and humor fit inside the Wagoneer’s three rows. Created by Highdive, the film blends self-awareness and brand warmth, proving that even in a category like SUVs, personality sells.

Meanwhile, Zulu Alpha Kilo turns the mirror on advertising’s own absurdities in “Catch Me If You Cannes.”A sequel to their 2022 satire “Left-Handed Mango Chutney,” the film follows a creative director confessing in a prison therapy circle to faking an award case video, an over-the-top metaphor for the industry’s obsession with trophies. Equal parts clever and cringe, it’s a sharp reminder from Zak Mroueh and his team that integrity still matters, even in the glitter-soaked chaos of Cannes season.

And finally, Ogilvy Madrid delivers one of the week’s hauntingly human spots for DGT (Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic) with “To Die or to Lose Your Life.” Ditching shock tactics for emotional realism, the campaign focuses not on the victims of road accidents but on those who cause them, and must live with that guilt forever. The result is an arresting, cinematic reflection on accountability and the quiet devastation of recklessness. It’s road safety storytelling stripped of moral lecturing, replaced instead with empathy and consequence.

Here are the ads that stood out this week.

Jeep- The "Family" SUV

Zulu Alpha Kilo - Catch me if you Cannes

Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) – To Die or to Lose Your Life

Facebook - A Little Connection Goes a Long Way

Scania Trucks - It's Just Special. The Scania Way

Orange - Finally, it´s time to be together

Heathrow Airport - Must Be Love