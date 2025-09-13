Ad Spot: KFC Thailand, Switzerland Tourism, Heinz & more

In this week's ad spot, KFC Thailand has turned its founder-turned-mascot into a nationwide collectible craze. The “BABY SANDERS COLLECTION” features six miniature versions of Colonel Sanders, each capturing a different aspect of his personality, from the playful “Baby Bucket” to the spicy “Zabb Devil.” Fans could collect these through mystery boxes priced at 79 baht, while larger-than-life 2.7-metre versions of the figurines toured Bangkok landmarks, becoming instant photo magnets. Within a week, the campaign had already reached over 26.8 million people and generated more than 1.3 million engagements, demonstrating the brand’s knack for blending pop culture with consumer insight. Beyond the figurines, a commercial film explored the feeling of incompleteness that comes with missing a collectible, turning everyday Thai life into a magical narrative that nudges fans to complete their set.

As Apple launched its latest smartphone, Google’s latest episode in its #BestPhonesForever series, titled “Generational Gap,” took aim at Apple’s AI struggles on the iPhone 17. In the film, an iPhone attempts to teach chickens to sing and turtles to run a bank, only to be corrected by a Pixel phone pointing out the videos were made by Google’s Gemini AI. The playful jab highlights Apple Intelligence’s delayed rollout of promised AI features, with Google positioning Pixel as a more capable, ready-to-use alternative. The short, humorous spot extends the ongoing rivalry in a lighthearted, culturally relevant way, reinforcing Google’s image as a brand unafraid to poke fun at its competitor while showcasing its own AI capabilities.

In india, with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup approaching, Star Sports has rolled out “Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi,” a campaign that frames the Indian cricket jersey as a symbol bigger than any player. The spot follows a young office-goer hesitant to wear a Smriti Mandhana jersey to work. Along the way, he notices everyday Indians proudly wearing women’s cricket jerseys, culminating in a moment of pride when he embraces the shirt himself. The narrative reflects a cultural shift in how fans perceive the women’s game, aligning with Star Sports and JioHotstar’s broader mission to elevate viewership and support for Team India in the Women’s World Cup.

Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out this week.

Switzerland Tourism - Beautiful Autumn with Halle Berry and Roger Federer

Super Money - Cashback Catcher ft Jonty Rhodes by Braindad

McDonald’s Taiwan - Kung Fries by Leo Taiwan

Star Sports - Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Bhi Wahi by BubbleWrap Films

Heinz - Looks Familiar by Rethink

Blinkit - Lullaby

KFC Thailand - Baby Sanders Collection by Bananas and Publicis Thailand

RAY-BAN.EXE. - Awaken your identity

Google - Best Phones Forever - Generation Gap by Google Creative Lab