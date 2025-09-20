Ad Spot: Prada, Uber Eats, Anthropic & more

In this week's ad spot, we explore campaigns that use celebrity satire, cultural parody, and dark humor to deliver memorable messages. From a Hollywood star rejecting his own legacy to a local brand rebooting a controversial classic, the focus is on clever storytelling that makes you think twice.
First, Uber Eats continues its "When You’ve Done Enough" platform with a spot starring Jude Law. Titled "Romance’d Enough," the film playfully subverts the actor's famous rom-com persona. We see Law pursued through London by a series of classic "meet-cute" scenarios, reaching for the same book, bumping into someone on the street, but instead of leaning into the charm, the exhausted star rejects each one. The ad cleverly suggests that even a king of on-screen romance has had enough for one day, preferring the simple pleasure of ordering a quiet night in with Uber Eats over another picture-perfect love story.
Closer to home, clean-label brand The Whole Truth takes a bold and provocative swing at the protein industry. The campaign reboots the infamous '90s hit "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai," brilliantly shifting the question from what's behind the blouse to "what's in the tub?" of competitor protein powders. Using muscular men dancing to the iconic tune, the ad satirises the "shady" and intimidating nature of the supplement market. It's a cheeky, culturally resonant move that uses a once-scandalous song to start a new conversation about transparency and demystify protein for the average consumer.
Finally, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation delivers a powerful cautionary tale with a dose of dark humor in its "Aging Well" campaign. The film is set at a chaotic 40-year-old reunion party, where the stark differences between guests highlight the long-term consequences of their lifestyle choices. The ad cleverly dramatises how overindulgence and unhealthy habits can lead one to become a "Youth Sucker Beast." It’s a sharp, relatable warning that underscores the message that preparation for healthy aging begins not in our later years, but with the choices we make before 40.
