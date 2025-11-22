Ad Spot: WhatsApp, Chelsea, Amazon & more

In this week's ad spot, Teleflora’s latest Christmas film takes viewers into a hospital corridor, where a young boy named Ben is rarely seen without his towering robot companion. The pair colour, dance, decorate a small tree and share bedtime stories, creating a cocoon of comfort that shields him from the anxiety of treatment.

But the film slowly reveals the truth hidden behind the LED-lit visor: the robot is actually Nurse Kelly in a handmade costume, quietly doing what medical staff do every day, creating moments of calm in the toughest environments.

The story unfolds through small observations, a comforting hand before a needle, a bedtime gesture, a quiet goodbye, before the bouquet delivery on the desk exposes the nurse’s identity. The child’s family has left her a floral thank-you note, acknowledging the emotional labour behind her “robotic” disguise.

The film leans fully into the emotional weight of unnoticed care, using the Christmas backdrop as a reminder that connection often arrives in simple, human forms. It reinforces a seasonal truth: the most meaningful gifts are often unwrapped long before Christmas morning.

Chelsea FC’s Christmas story centres on Molly, a young girl spending the season in a quiet London townhouse, and her elderly neighbour, who lives with a loneliness that mirrors her own. One day, he slips a small gift through her door: her very first Chelsea shirt.

The moment she unwraps it, the film steps into a child’s imagination, her hallway becomes a stadium tunnel, her stairs transform into a cheering stand, and her living room bursts into life with first-team players including Enzo Fernández, João Pedro, Lauren James and Naomi Girma. The fantasy plays out like a dream sequence, filled with movement, colour and the thrill of belonging.

But the story returns to reality when Molly, moved by the neighbour’s gesture, invites him to join her family for Christmas. It’s a soft, full-circle moment that underlines the campaign’s central idea: football isn’t simply a sport, but a bridge between strangers who might otherwise remain isolated.

The film keeps its message quietly grounded, kindness, particularly at Christmas, does not need spectacle. Sometimes it starts with something as ordinary as a shirt.

Big Issue’s Christmas campaign unfolds in a single continuous shot on a busy stretch of Oxford Street, with real vendors speaking openly about the circumstances that led them to homelessness and how selling the magazine helps them regain stability.

Filmed live among real crowds, the camera drifts from vendor to vendor as everyday shoppers rush past, most of them never looking up. The real-time format allows viewers to witness what research confirms: more than half of all vendor approaches are ignored, and many vendors spend long days on the street without a single conversation.

The film’s strength lies in its simplicity. Without staging or rehearsed performances, the vendors recount their experiences while pedestrians continue moving around them. Some smile, many keep walking, and a few stop long enough to listen.

The ad avoids sentimentality, instead capturing the small, human moments that usually go unnoticed, and the disconnect that sits at the heart of urban life during the holidays. Its message is clear: connection begins with stopping, acknowledging, and listening.



Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out this week.

