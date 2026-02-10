Agency Premier League: Day 1 match results and highlights

As Day 1 of the Agency Premier League 2026 season concludes on February 9, 2026, teams have set the stage for what promises to be a competitive tournament. The opening day saw players across all departments stake their claims for top honors. Here's a look at the standings after the first day of action.

Rohit Shetty of Dhurandhar Squad leads the batting race and sits at the top of the MVP rankings. Sanket Chougule of Goldmine RC joins him as a co-leader in the MVP category.

In the bowling race, Nitesh Jain of Night Watchmen and Rohit Shetty of Dhurandhar Squad have emerged as the frontrunners after Day 1.

The fielding honours are currently held by Prathamesh Goad of Ting Smashers and Mohnish Tawate of IA Strikers, who lead the race for top fielders.

Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 1 of the APL:

Match 1:

APEX Predators vs. Ethinos Elite

Ethinos Elite won by 7 wickets

Match 2:

GALLI KE DON vs. GOLDMINE RC

GALLI KE DON won by 9 runs

Match 3:

Ctrl Alt FE vs. Dhurandhar 12

Dhurandhar 12 won by 5 wickets

Match 4:

CHAK DE CHAKLI vs. Team Infected

Team Infected won by 8 wickets

Match 5:

Puretech Digital vs. APEX Elites

Puretech Digital won by 37 runs

Match 6:

DHURANDHAR SQUAD vs. GOLDMINE FC

DHURANDHAR SQUAD won by 17 runs

Match 7:

Night Watchmen vs. Capital Group

Night Watchmen won by 26 runs (Capital group all out

Match 8:

GUC Fighters vs. The Straw Hats

GUC Fighters won by 32 runs

Match 9:

The Incredibles vs. Admatazz Pitch Kings

The Incredibles won by 28 runs

Match 10:

GOLDMINE RC vs. Social Tweebs

GOLDMINE RC won by 64 runs

Match 11:

Rooters vs. StarMics

Match Tied (Rooters won the super over

Match 12:

BigTrunk Ke Dhurandhar vs.Dhurandhar 12

Dhurandhar 12 won by 10 wicket

Match 13:

Ethinos Power Hitters vs. Puretech Digital

Puretech Digital won by 10 wickets

Match 14:

Ting Smashers vs. Djangsters

Ting Smashers won by 44

Match 15:

Ethinos Elite vs. Admatazz Pitch Kings

Ethinos Elite won by 4 runs

Match 16:

Capital Group vs. AsymChamps

Capital Group won by 9 runs

Match 17:

The Straw Hats vs. IA Strikers

IA Strikers won by 10 wickets

Match 18:

Digital Daxters vs. GOLDMINE RC

GOLDMINE RC won by 9 wickets

Match 19:

APEX Elites vs. AKAR

AKAR won by 8 wickets

Match 20:

IAPL Strikers vs. Ctrl Alt FE

Ctrl Alt FE won by 7 wickets

Match 21:

Rooters vs. Team Infected

Team Infected won by 6 wickets

Match 22:

Ting Smashers vs. DHURANDHAR SQUAD

DHURANDHAR SQUAD won by 6 wickets

Match 23:

GUC Fighters vs. IA Striker

IA Strikers won by 8 wickets

Match 24:

Admatazz Pitch Kings vs. APEX Predators

APEX Predators won by 10 wickets

Match 25:

Gozoop vs. Capital Group

Gozoop won by 1 runs

Match 26:

Social Tweebs vs. Digital Daxters

Digital Daxters won by 10 wicket

Match 27:

APEX Elites vs. Ethinos Power Hitters

Ethinos Power Hitters won by 8 wickets

Match 28:

Ctrl Alt FE vs.BigTrunk Ke Dhurandhar

Ctrl Alt FE won by 39 runs

Match 29:

CHAK DE CHAKLI vs. StarMics

CHAK DE CHAKLI won by 65 runs

Match 30:

DHURANDHAR SQUAD vs. Djangsters

DHURANDHAR SQUAD won by 28 runs

Match 31:

APEX Predators vs. The Incredibles

The Incredibles won by 7 wickets

Match 32:

IA Strikers vs. UCID Royals

IA Strikers won by 16 runs

Match 33:

Gozoop vs. Night Watchmen

Night Watchmen won by 8 wickets

Match 34:

Digital Daxters vs. GALLI KE DON

GALLI KE DON won by 10 wickets

Match 35:

Dhurandhar 12 vs. IAPL Strikers

Dhurandhar 12 won by 68 runs

Match 36:

Rooters vs. CHAK DE CHAKL

CHAK DE CHAKLI won by 9 wickets

Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is presented by FRODOH, with ab.coffee as Official Brew Partner, Fresh Press as Official Refreshment Partner, Sandwizzaa as Official Quick Bite Partner and Crofflee Guys as Official Dessert Partner.

You can follow all the action LIVE on CricHeroes App