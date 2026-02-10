Agency Premier League: Day 1 match results and highlights

As Day 1 of the Agency Premier League 2026 season concludes on February 9, 2026, teams have set the stage for what promises to be a competitive tournament. The opening day saw players across all departments stake their claims for top honors. Here's a look at the standings after the first day of action.
Rohit Shetty of Dhurandhar Squad leads the batting race and sits at the top of the MVP rankings. Sanket Chougule of Goldmine RC joins him as a co-leader in the MVP category.
In the bowling race, Nitesh Jain of Night Watchmen and Rohit Shetty of Dhurandhar Squad have emerged as the frontrunners after Day 1.
The fielding honours are currently held by Prathamesh Goad of Ting Smashers and Mohnish Tawate of IA Strikers, who lead the race for top fielders.
Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 1 of the APL:
Match 1:
APEX Predators vs. Ethinos Elite
Ethinos Elite won by 7 wickets
Match 2:
GALLI KE DON vs. GOLDMINE RC
GALLI KE DON won by 9 runs
Match 3:
Ctrl Alt FE vs. Dhurandhar 12
Dhurandhar 12 won by 5 wickets
Match 4:
CHAK DE CHAKLI vs. Team Infected
Team Infected won by 8 wickets
Match 5:
Puretech Digital vs. APEX Elites
Puretech Digital won by 37 runs
Match 6:
DHURANDHAR SQUAD vs. GOLDMINE FC
DHURANDHAR SQUAD won by 17 runs
Match 7:
Night Watchmen vs. Capital Group
Night Watchmen won by 26 runs (Capital group all out
Match 8:
GUC Fighters vs. The Straw Hats
GUC Fighters won by 32 runs
Match 9:
The Incredibles vs. Admatazz Pitch Kings
The Incredibles won by 28 runs
Match 10:
GOLDMINE RC vs. Social Tweebs
GOLDMINE RC won by 64 runs
Match 11:
Rooters vs. StarMics
Match Tied (Rooters won the super over
Match 12:
BigTrunk Ke Dhurandhar vs.Dhurandhar 12
Dhurandhar 12 won by 10 wicket
Match 13:
Ethinos Power Hitters vs. Puretech Digital
Puretech Digital won by 10 wickets
Match 14:
Ting Smashers vs. Djangsters
Ting Smashers won by 44
Match 15:
Ethinos Elite vs. Admatazz Pitch Kings
Ethinos Elite won by 4 runs
Match 16:
Capital Group vs. AsymChamps
Capital Group won by 9 runs
Match 17:
The Straw Hats vs. IA Strikers
IA Strikers won by 10 wickets
Match 18:
Digital Daxters vs. GOLDMINE RC
GOLDMINE RC won by 9 wickets
Match 19:
APEX Elites vs. AKAR
AKAR won by 8 wickets
Match 20:
IAPL Strikers vs. Ctrl Alt FE
Ctrl Alt FE won by 7 wickets
Match 21:
Rooters vs. Team Infected
Team Infected won by 6 wickets
Match 22:
Ting Smashers vs. DHURANDHAR SQUAD
DHURANDHAR SQUAD won by 6 wickets
Match 23:
GUC Fighters vs. IA Striker
IA Strikers won by 8 wickets
Match 24:
Admatazz Pitch Kings vs. APEX Predators
APEX Predators won by 10 wickets
Match 25:
Gozoop vs. Capital Group
Gozoop won by 1 runs
Match 26:
Social Tweebs vs. Digital Daxters
Digital Daxters won by 10 wicket
Match 27:
APEX Elites vs. Ethinos Power Hitters
Ethinos Power Hitters won by 8 wickets
Match 28:
Ctrl Alt FE vs.BigTrunk Ke Dhurandhar
Ctrl Alt FE won by 39 runs
Match 29:
CHAK DE CHAKLI vs. StarMics
CHAK DE CHAKLI won by 65 runs
Match 30:
DHURANDHAR SQUAD vs. Djangsters
DHURANDHAR SQUAD won by 28 runs
Match 31:
APEX Predators vs. The Incredibles
The Incredibles won by 7 wickets
Match 32:
IA Strikers vs. UCID Royals
IA Strikers won by 16 runs
Match 33:
Gozoop vs. Night Watchmen
Night Watchmen won by 8 wickets
Match 34:
Digital Daxters vs. GALLI KE DON
GALLI KE DON won by 10 wickets
Match 35:
Dhurandhar 12 vs. IAPL Strikers
Dhurandhar 12 won by 68 runs
Match 36:
Rooters vs. CHAK DE CHAKL
CHAK DE CHAKLI won by 9 wickets
Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is presented by FRODOH, with ab.coffee as Official Brew Partner, Fresh Press as Official Refreshment Partner, Sandwizzaa as Official Quick Bite Partner and Crofflee Guys as Official Dessert Partner.
You can follow all the action LIVE on CricHeroes App