Agency Premier League: Day 2 match results and highlights

As Day 2 of the Agency Premier League 2026 season concluded on February 10, 2026, the tournament continues with players competing. The second day saw 41 matches take place, with several players making their mark on the leaderboards.
Amitraj of VML 404 leads the batting race after Day 2, followed by Pranav Sachde of PGD Smashers in second position.
In the bowling department, Rohit Shetty of the Dhurandhar Squad holds the top spot, with Nitesh Jain of Night Watchmen following behind.
The fielding category is led by Digvijay Chaudhary of Team OktoBuzz, with Akshay of Adfactors United in second place.
Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 2 of the APL:
Match 1
Creativelanders vs. JCL Pulse
Creativelanders won by 30 runs
Match 2
PGD Smashers vs. Havas Media CoE Stars
PGD Smashers won by 60 runs
Match 3
VML Dominators vs. Platinum Powerhouse
Platinum Powerhouse won by 5 wickets
Match 4
Wife Lovers vs. Team SoCheers
Wife Lovers won by 9 runs
Match 5
VML 404 vs. BC WEB WISE SHARKS
VML 404 won by 76 runs
Match 6
Laqshya Media Risers vs. TEAM TSBI
TEAM TSBI won by 9 wickets
Match 7
Wulfpack vs. Pepper Pitch Masters
Wulfpack won by 41 runs
Match 8
Havas Hurricanes vs. Realatte Achievers
Realatte Achievers won by 2 wickets
Match 9
VML Dominators vs. Adfactors United
Adfactors United won by 4 wickets
Match 10
Creativelanders vs. Detales Ke Dhurandhar
Creativelanders won by 36 runs (All out)
Match 11
Mediacom vs. Techinfinity Strikers
Techinfinity Strikers won by (resulted)
Match 12
Mediacom vs. Pepper Pitch Masters
Pepper Pitch Masters won by (resulted)
Match 13
Puretech Digital vs. AKAR
Puretech Digital won by 42 runs
Match 14
Creativefuel vs. SMALLTOWN DREAMS
Creativefuel won by 9 runs
Match 15
Sociohub Tigers vs. Team OktoBuzz
Team OktoBuzz won by 8 wickets
Match 16
Wife Lovers vs. Realatte Achievers
Realatte Achievers won by 4 wickets
Match 17
Bright Brain Strikers vs. Schbangers
Schbangers won by 7 wickets
Match 18
Pepper Pitch Masters vs. Techinfinity Strikers
Pepper Pitch Masters won by 20 runs
Match 19
The Incredibles vs. Ethinos Elite
Ethinos Elite won by 6 wickets
Match 20
WRM Mustangs vs. JCL Pulse
JCL Pulse won by 7 wickets
Match 21
Omnicom Media vs. Platinum Powerhouse
Platinum Powerhouse won by 9 wickets
Match 22
PGD Smashers vs. Creativefuel
PGD Smashers won by 64 runs
Match 23
Team SoCheers vs. Realatte Achievers
Realatte Achievers won by 7 wickets
Match 24
Laqshya Media Risers vs. Sociohub Tigers
Laqshya Media Risers won by 54 runs
Match 25
VML 404 vs. Bright Brain Strikers
VML 404 won by 48 runs
Match 26
SMALLTOWN DREAMS vs. Havas Media CoE Stars
SMALLTOWN DREAMS won by 22 runs
Match 27
Wife Lovers vs. Havas Hurricanes
Havas Hurricanes won by 9 wickets
Match 28
WRM Mustangs vs. Detales Ke Dhurandhar
WRM Mustangs won by 59 runs (All out)
Match 29
VML Dominators vs. Omnicom Media
VML Dominators won by 62 runs
Match 30
Techinfinity Strikers vs. Wulfpack
Wulfpack won by 6 wickets
Match 31
Team SoCheers vs. Havas Hurricanes
Team SoCheers won by 3 runs (Hurricane all out)
Match 32
Team OktoBuzz vs. TEAM TSBI
TEAM TSBI won by 5 wickets
Match 33
VML 404 vs. Schbangers
Schbangers won by 7 wickets
Match 34
PGD Smashers vs. SMALLTOWN DREAMS
PGD Smashers won by 24 runs
Match 35
BC WEB WISE SHARKS vs. Bright Brain Strikers
BC WEB WISE SHARKS won by 11 runs
Match 36
Mediacom vs. Wulfpack]
Wulfpack won by (resulted)
Match 37
Adfactors United vs. Platinum Powerhouse
Adfactors United won by 1 run
Match 38
JCL Pulse vs. Detales Ke Dhurandhar
JCL Pulse won by 28 runs
Match 39
Creativefuel vs. Havas Media CoE Stars]
Havas Media CoE Stars won by 6 wickets
Match 40
Laqshya Media Risers vs. Team OktoBuzz
Team OktoBuzz won by 5 wickets
Match 41
TEAM TSBI vs. Sociohub Tigers
TEAM TSBI won by 55 runs (All out)
