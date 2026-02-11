Agency Premier League: Day 2 match results and highlights

As Day 2 of the Agency Premier League 2026 season concluded on February 10, 2026, the tournament continues with players competing. The second day saw 41 matches take place, with several players making their mark on the leaderboards.

Amitraj of VML 404 leads the batting race after Day 2, followed by Pranav Sachde of PGD Smashers in second position.

In the bowling department, Rohit Shetty of the Dhurandhar Squad holds the top spot, with Nitesh Jain of Night Watchmen following behind.

The fielding category is led by Digvijay Chaudhary of Team OktoBuzz, with Akshay of Adfactors United in second place.

Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 2 of the APL:

Match 1

Creativelanders vs. JCL Pulse

Creativelanders won by 30 runs

Match 2

PGD Smashers vs. Havas Media CoE Stars

PGD Smashers won by 60 runs

Match 3

VML Dominators vs. Platinum Powerhouse

Platinum Powerhouse won by 5 wickets

Match 4

Wife Lovers vs. Team SoCheers

Wife Lovers won by 9 runs

Match 5

VML 404 vs. BC WEB WISE SHARKS

VML 404 won by 76 runs

Match 6

Laqshya Media Risers vs. TEAM TSBI

TEAM TSBI won by 9 wickets

Match 7

Wulfpack vs. Pepper Pitch Masters

Wulfpack won by 41 runs

Match 8

Havas Hurricanes vs. Realatte Achievers

Realatte Achievers won by 2 wickets

Match 9

VML Dominators vs. Adfactors United

Adfactors United won by 4 wickets

Match 10

Creativelanders vs. Detales Ke Dhurandhar

Creativelanders won by 36 runs (All out)

Match 11

Mediacom vs. Techinfinity Strikers

Techinfinity Strikers won by (resulted)

Match 12

Mediacom vs. Pepper Pitch Masters

Pepper Pitch Masters won by (resulted)

Match 13

Puretech Digital vs. AKAR

Puretech Digital won by 42 runs

Match 14

Creativefuel vs. SMALLTOWN DREAMS

Creativefuel won by 9 runs

Match 15

Sociohub Tigers vs. Team OktoBuzz

Team OktoBuzz won by 8 wickets

Match 16

Wife Lovers vs. Realatte Achievers

Realatte Achievers won by 4 wickets

Match 17

Bright Brain Strikers vs. Schbangers

Schbangers won by 7 wickets

Match 18

Pepper Pitch Masters vs. Techinfinity Strikers

Pepper Pitch Masters won by 20 runs

Match 19

The Incredibles vs. Ethinos Elite

Ethinos Elite won by 6 wickets

Match 20

WRM Mustangs vs. JCL Pulse

JCL Pulse won by 7 wickets

Match 21

Omnicom Media vs. Platinum Powerhouse

Platinum Powerhouse won by 9 wickets

Match 22

PGD Smashers vs. Creativefuel

PGD Smashers won by 64 runs

Match 23

Team SoCheers vs. Realatte Achievers

Realatte Achievers won by 7 wickets

Match 24

Laqshya Media Risers vs. Sociohub Tigers

Laqshya Media Risers won by 54 runs

Match 25

VML 404 vs. Bright Brain Strikers

VML 404 won by 48 runs

Match 26

SMALLTOWN DREAMS vs. Havas Media CoE Stars

SMALLTOWN DREAMS won by 22 runs

Match 27

Wife Lovers vs. Havas Hurricanes

Havas Hurricanes won by 9 wickets

Match 28

WRM Mustangs vs. Detales Ke Dhurandhar

WRM Mustangs won by 59 runs (All out)

Match 29

VML Dominators vs. Omnicom Media

VML Dominators won by 62 runs

Match 30

Techinfinity Strikers vs. Wulfpack

Wulfpack won by 6 wickets

Match 31

Team SoCheers vs. Havas Hurricanes

Team SoCheers won by 3 runs (Hurricane all out)

Match 32

Team OktoBuzz vs. TEAM TSBI

TEAM TSBI won by 5 wickets

Match 33

VML 404 vs. Schbangers

Schbangers won by 7 wickets

Match 34

PGD Smashers vs. SMALLTOWN DREAMS

PGD Smashers won by 24 runs

Match 35

BC WEB WISE SHARKS vs. Bright Brain Strikers

BC WEB WISE SHARKS won by 11 runs

Match 36

Mediacom vs. Wulfpack]

Wulfpack won by (resulted)

Match 37

Adfactors United vs. Platinum Powerhouse

Adfactors United won by 1 run

Match 38

JCL Pulse vs. Detales Ke Dhurandhar

JCL Pulse won by 28 runs

Match 39

Creativefuel vs. Havas Media CoE Stars]

Havas Media CoE Stars won by 6 wickets

Match 40

Laqshya Media Risers vs. Team OktoBuzz

Team OktoBuzz won by 5 wickets

Match 41

TEAM TSBI vs. Sociohub Tigers

TEAM TSBI won by 55 runs (All out)

Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is presented by FRODOH, with ab.coffee as Official Brew Partner, Fresh Press as Official Refreshment Partner, Sandwizzaa as Official Quick Bite Partner, and Crofflee Guys as Official Dessert Partner.

