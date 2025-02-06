Agency Premier League: Day 2 match results and highlights

With the conclusion of Day 2 of Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League, the competition has intensified, with teams delivering even more thrilling performances. As agencies continue to showcase their talent and sportsmanship, the race for the top spots is heating up. Here’s a look at the latest highlights!

Mudasir Bhat of Smalltown Dreams leads the batting charts with 158 runs, including three half-centuries, followed by Rahul of Team Oktobuzz with 89 runs and Sahil of Havas Rising Stars with 83 runs. Sriram NC (FCB Kinnect Pheonix) and Bhavesh(Obbserv) are also strong contenders for the Batter of the Tournament award.

In bowling, Jil Shah(Mind Stormers), Nitin(Obbserv) and Bhavesh(Obbserv) are the frontrunners.

Meanwhile, in the fielding department, standout performers include Aditya Sapre and Sarvesh (DDB Mudra Warriors) alongside Atul(Obbserv).

Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 2 of the APL:

Match 1:

Ethinos Killer vs. Howl

R: Ethinos Killer won by (resulted)

Match 2:

Mind Stormers vs. Wife Lovers

R: Mind Stormers won by 18 runs

Match 3:

Team Infected vs. DDB Avengers

R: Team Infected won by 19 runs

Match 4:

Chakli Avengers vs. Team Oktobuzz

R: Chakli Avengers won by 33 runs

Match 5:

Wavemaker Digital Hitters vs. VROOOM

R: VROOOM won by (resulted)

Match 6:

Akar vs. Mio Mutants

R: Mio Mutants won by 3 wickets

Match 7:

Publicis India vs. IA Strikers

R: IA Strikers won by 8 wickets

Match 8:

Koffeetech Warriors vs. Madison World

R: Match Abondoned

Match 9:

Asymmetriqans vs. Blink Giants

R: Blink Giants won by 6 wickets

Match 10:

Smalltown Dreams vs. Team Saatchi

R: Team Saatchi won by 3 wickets

Match 11:

09 Strikers vs. Team Gozoop Group

R: Team Gozoop Group won by 7 wickets

Match 12:

FCB Strikers vs. Awesome APEX

R: FCB Strikers won by 73 runs

Match 13:

Sociohub Super Kings vs. Content Strikers

R: Content Strikers won by 7 wickets

Match 14:

Liqvd Asia vs. Team Schbangers

R: Team Schbangers won by 8 wickets

Match 15:

Venture Warriors vs. WRMustangs

R: WRMustangs won by 6 wickets

Match 16:

Ting Smashers vs. North Star

R: Ting Smashers won by 49 runs

Match 17:

Team Saatchi vs. Makanians

R: Team Saatchi won by 39 runs

Match 18:

FCB Titans vs. Team Infected

R: FCB Titans won by 48 runs

Match 19:

Howl vs. Essencemediacom Blasters

R: Essencemediacom Blasters won by (resulted)

Match 20:

Sociohub Super Kings vs. The Inkredibles

R: The Inkredibles won by 6 wickets

Match 21:

Pivot Warriors vs. Cerebrate

R: Cerebrate won by 8 wickets

Match 22:

Mind Stormers vs. Panga Mafias

R: Mind Stormers won by 25 runs

Match 23:

Makanians vs. Smalltown Dreams

R: Smalltown Dreams won by 2 wickets

Match 24:

FCB Kinnect Pheonix vs. Night Watchmen

R: FCB Kinnect Pheonix won by 3 runs

Match 25:

Wavemaker Digital Hitters vs. Perfect Challengers

R: Wavemaker Digital Hitters won by 11 runs

Match 26:

Pirates Of The Arabian vs. Team Saatchi

R: Team Saatchi won by 9 wickets

Match 27:

RVCJ Warriors vs. FCB Kinnect Royals

R: FCB Kinnect Royals won by 3 wickets

Match 28:

Obbserv vs. Cerebrate

R: Obbserv won by 50 runs

Match 29:

Atom Bombs vs. Liqvd Asia

Liqvd Asia won by 7 wickets

Match 30:

Pirates OF The Arabian vs. Makanians

R: Makanians won by 8 wickets

Match 31:

VROOOM vs. Perfect Challengers

R: Perfect Challengers won by 4 wickets

Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is Co-sponsored by Business Standard. Jimmy is the Celebration Partner and Epigamia is the Protein Partner.

You can follow all the action LIVE on CricHeroes App