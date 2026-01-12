Agency Premier League: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

Sport has long been a common ground for the Advertising and Marketing (A&M) community, bringing professionals together beyond work and campaigns. Building on this shared enthusiasm, Social Samosa is set to host the third edition of the Agency Premier League (APL) in 2026. Designed as a community-led sporting initiative, APL aims to strengthen connections within the A&M ecosystem through friendly competition and collaboration.

The Agency Premier League is a multi-sport tournament featuring cricket and football, with participation from agencies across the industry. Scheduled to be held in Mumbai in February, APL 2026 offers teams an opportunity to engage with peers in a competitive yet informal setting. Over the years, the league has evolved into a platform where agencies interact beyond professional roles, encouraging teamwork, sportsmanship, and community building.

To help participants navigate the tournament, Social Samosa has released the Agency Premier League Guidebook. The guidebook below helps outline key details including match formats, team composition, rules, scoring systems, and player guidelines. Serving as a single reference point, it aims to ensure transparency and consistency across the tournament while helping teams prepare ahead of the game. Nominations for participation are currently open, with January 11 being the last date to submit entries. Here’s a closer look at APL 2026 and its official guidebook.