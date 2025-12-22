Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League: Where agencies connect beyond the cubicles

In a bid to bring the Advertising and Marketing (A&M) community closer, Social Samosa is back with Season 3 of the Agency Premier League. This edition packs in not one but two sports, cricket and football, turning the league into a space where agencies don’t just compete, but connect.

The Agency Premier League, presented by FRODOH, continues to go beyond the scoreboard. It creates room for professionals from different agencies to meet in a relaxed, informal setting, the kind where conversations flow, rivalries dissolve, and future collaborations quietly begin. Because the best partnerships in A&M often spark when the pressure of the boardroom is replaced by friendly banter on the sidelines.

This season isn’t just about athletic flair; it’s about building camaraderie. A chance to break hierarchies, cheer for colleagues, and strengthen bonds that usually get overshadowed by deadlines and campaigns.

Nominations are now open. Go register your team here!

So gear up for Season 3, a league that blends sport, networking, and a whole lot of team spirit. The Agency Premier League isn’t just a tournament; it’s a step toward a more connected A&M industry.