TSBI wins the maiden football title at APL S2

Day 4 of Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League witnessed 16 teams colliding in intense matches of football for the coveted trophy.
After three intense days of cricket, the latest edition to APL—football—took centre stage as teams gathered in their jerseys and football shoes. The tournament featured group stage matches where agencies, divided in four groups, contested for the top spot to qualify for the semi-finals.
As the day progressed, teams engaged in fierce games as players showcased their skills with the ball and dribbled their way across to the goal post. Dawson from Adfactors FC scored the most number of goals—10. He is followed by Rosh of team Howl, Nishant of Muthafluffers, and Mohammed of Team TSBI on the leaderboard with 5, 3, and 3 goals respectively.
Mayur of Adfactors FC has the most assists—3. He is followed by Christopher of Team TSBI with 2 assists to his name.
The final witnessed two tough undefeated teams in TSBI and Howl colliding for the coveted winner trophy. The first half witnessed no goals as both the teams brought their A-game to match. In the second half, via a hand-ball, TSBI won a free kick which they capitalised on, scoring their winning goal.
Here are the scoresheets of the matches that took place on Day 4:
Team TSBI vs. Wife Lovers
R: 2-0
DDB All Stars vs. FCB Kinnect
R: 0-0
Havas Rising Stars vs. Brandmovers FC
R: 0-3
Pivot Strikers vs. WRMustangs
R: 3-0
Team Gozoop vs. Tingsters
R: 1-1
Howl vs. FCB Myrmidons
R: 2-1
Adfactors FC vs. Muthafluffers
R: 4-1
DDB All Stars vs. Sociohub Super Kings
R: 0-0
Havas Rising Stars vs. Wavemaker Army
R: 0-3
Team TSBI vs. Bartergram
R: 1-0
Logicloop Falcons vs. Team SoCheers
R: 1-0
FCB Myrmidons vs. Team Schbangers
R: 0-2
Muthafluffers vs. Brandmovers FC
R: 1-1
WRMustangs vs. Wife Lovers
R: 0-3
Tingsters vs. FCB Kinnect
R: 0-1
Bartergram vs. Pivot Strikers
R: 0-2
Sociohub Super Kings vs. Team Gozoop
R: 0-0
Wavemaker Army vs. Adfactors FC
R: 0-2
Team SoCheers vs. Howl
R: 1-3
Muthafluffers vs. Havas Rising Stars
R: 0-1
Tingsters vs. DDB All Stars
R: 2-0
FCB Myrmidons vs. Logicloop Falcons
R: 0-0
WRMustangs vs. Team TSBI
R: 0-3
Brandmovers FC vs. Wavemaker Army
R: 2-1
Team Schbangers vs. Team SoCheers
R: 1-0
FCB Kinnect vs. Sociohub Super Kings
R: 1-0
Wife Lovers vs. Bartergram
R: 1-0
Adfactors FC vs. Havas Rising Stars
R: 7-0
Team Gozoop vs. DDB All Stars
R: 2-0
Pivot Strikers vs. Team TSBI
R: 1-1
Howl vs. Logicloop Falcons
R: 2-1
Tingsters vs. Sociohub Super Kings
R: 3-0
FCB Myrmidons vs. Team SoCheer
R: 0-2
WRMustangs vs. Bartergram
R: 0-3
Muthafluffers vs. Wavemaker Army
R: 4-2
Howl vs. Team Schbangers
R: 0-0
Team Gozoop vs. FCB Kinnect
R: 1-1
Pivot Strikers vs. Wife Lovers
R: 1-1
Adfactors FC vs. Brandmovers FC
R: 3-1
Team Schbangers vs. Logicloop Falcons
R: 0-1
Semi final 1:
FCB Kinnect vs. Team TSBI
R: 0-2
Semi final 2:
Adfactors FC vs. Howl
R: 1-2
Final:
Team TSBI vs. Howl
1-0
Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is Co-sponsored by Business Standard. Jimmy is the Celebration Partner and Epigamia is the Protein Partner.