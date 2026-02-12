WRM Mustangs claim winner's title in cricket at Agency Premier League S3

The grand finale of the Agency Premier League Season 3, Cricket tournament took place at the Astro Park, Mumbai, as WRM Mustangs (White Rivers Media) and IA (Interactive Avenues) Strikers battled for the winner's title in an electrifying box cricket showdown. The high-stakes match, played in a 5-over format, saw remarkable performances from both sides, culminating in WRM Mustangs claiming the champions' title by 9 wickets.

The tournament, featuring 105 matches across 60 teams, reached its crescendo with a display of skill and competitive spirit that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

The finale: WRM Mustangs vs. IA Strikers

Match Result: WRM Mustangs won by 9 wickets

First innings:

IA Strikers, batting first, posted 47/3 in their allotted 5 overs. The innings showcased a mix of cautious batting and calculated aggression. Jayesh and Mohnish Tawate were the standout performers with the bat for IA Strikers, contributing crucial runs under pressure.

WRM Mustangs' bowling attack proved lethal, with Shashank and Aniket Ghadi making key breakthroughs. Their bowling restricted the IA Strikers to a below-par total. Meanwhile, Vivaan Pandya stood out as the best bowler for IA Strikers, demonstrating his skills despite being on the batting side.

Second innings:

Chasing 48 for victory, WRM Mustangs approached the target with confidence and precision. The innings culminated in 4.1 overs with the scoreboard reading 48/1, securing a convincing 9-wicket victory.

Shashank once again demonstrated his all-round capabilities, dominating with the bat after his earlier bowling exploits. His match-winning performance earned him recognition as one of the finest players of the final.

IA Strikers' bowling attack, led by Vivaan Pandya, fought hard but couldn't stem the flow of runs as WRM Mustangs cruised to victory.

Match highlights

Best batters:

Shashank (WRM Mustangs) - Match-winning performance

Jayesh (IA Strikers) - Consistent throughout the knockout stages

Mohnish Tawate (IA Strikers) – Crucial contribution in the finals

Best bowlers:

Shashank (WRM Mustangs) - Exceptional all-round display

Aniket Ghadi (WRM Mustangs) - Key wickets in the final

Vivaan Pandya (IA Strikers) - Fighting performance despite defeat

Semi-final 1: WRM Mustangs vs. Galli ke Don

WRM Mustangs won by 7 wickets

Vinay Gupta and Kumar Kamble emerged as the standout batters for Galli ke Don, attempting to build a competitive total. On the bowling front, Rutuja Mandare delivered a disciplined performance for Galli ke Don.

Semi-final 2: Chak de Chakli vs. IA Strikers

IA Strikers won by 8 wickets

The second semi-final witnessed IA Strikers' dominant march into the finals. Chak de Chakli's innings was anchored by tight bowling from Megha Jain, who emerged as the best bowler of the match with her accurate line and length.

However, chasing the total proved straightforward for IA Strikers. Jayesh displayed exceptional batting prowess, steering his team to a comprehensive 8-wicket victory and booking their place in the championship match.

With this victory, WRM Mustangs was added to the winners' list of the cricket tournament at Agency Premier League, after its season 3.