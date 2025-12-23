ABSLMF’s ‘Plan For Life’ connects investing with life’s planned and unplanned moments

Life doesn’t stick to the script. And Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s latest campaign makes a compelling case for why financial planning shouldn’t either. With #PlanForLife, ABSL links investing to the realities of everyday life, planned goals, unexpected expenses, and everything in between.

India is investing like never before. SIPs have quietly become a monthly habit, signalling a shift from impulse saving to disciplined wealth creation. According to AMFI data (September 2025), SIP inflows have crossed ₹29,000 crore per month, supported by nearly 9.25 crore active SIP accounts. Even amid market volatility, the momentum reflects a growing economy, rising financial awareness, and a sharper focus on long-term goals. But here’s the truth: while money is moving, expenses are moving faster.

This is where Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund steps in with a timely reminder: dreams aren’t the only scenarios that need money, reality does too. With its new campaign, ABSLMF asks a simple but confronting question, delivered through a catchy, repeat-worthy tune designed to linger: “Outgoing jaari hai, aapki kya taiyyari hai?”

With #PlanForLife, ABSLMF reframes financial planning beyond aspirations and milestones. The campaign is rooted in a simple truth, life doesn’t wait for perfect plans. It throws responsibilities, surprises, and expenses, often without warning. The idea urges investors not just to plan for what they expect, but to prepare for what they don’t.

By combining SIPs to build wealth and SWPs to manage future cash flow, ABSLMF positions financial planning as a continuous, real-world habit, not a decision reserved for someday.

The first film shines a light on women navigating the relentless task of managing daily expenses. From school fees and household bills to sudden medical emergencies, overheads are a constant chase. The film captures this unfiltered truth, expenses don’t pause, and neither should financial readiness.

The second film shifts focus to a man, juggling deadlines that go beyond work. Home loan EMIs, unexpected repairs, weddings, or starting something new. The film asks the real question: how do you stay ready for both? ABSLMF’s answer remains consistent, #PlanForLife by building wealth through SIPs and managing future cash flow with SWPs.

Through #PlanForLife, ABSLMF sharpens its role as a life-stage financial partner, not just an investment provider. The campaign brings the SIP-SWP combination to the forefront, positioning it as a practical, everyday solution. By connecting both, ABSLMF simplifies financial planning into one cohesive approach that mirrors how money is actually needed across life stages.

Backed by a 360-degree rollout across TV, digital, CTV, and outdoor, the campaign ensures its message meets audiences wherever life and expenses play out. In a market where participation is rising but confidence often wavers, ABSLMF cuts through complexity with clarity, trust, and long-term partnership. Because life won’t wait. And neither should your plan. #PlanForLife