Ageas Federal Life Insurance brings Sachin Tendulkar’s debut to life in new ad

Ageas Federal Life has unveiled its new brand campaign film, 'Cradle to Crease', an initiative that drives home the message that while the future might be exciting, evolving and uncertain, by focusing on financial planning and investing in life insurance, one can face the future with optimism, hope and confidence.

In today's rapidly evolving world, a child's future isn't as far off as it once seemed. Recognizing this, Ageas Federal Life's campaign highlights the importance of early financial planning for parents, using the example of Sachin Tendulkar's debut to illustrate its point.

Building on their long-term philosophy of #FutureFearless, the campaign emphasizes that with timely investment in life insurance, you can be prepared for life's uncertainties and disruptions. The film shows Sachin Tendulkar's journey from childhood to the time he debuts asking the important question of when is one ready to face life's trials?

The film demonstrates the flexibility and relevance of life insurance products across all age groups, reinforcing the message that it's never too early or too late to secure your future—the right time to act is whenever you choose to do so.

The 360 campaign will be amplified across social media platforms, including sports, news and finance channels and OOH and digital OOH across 6 cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Kerala (Cochin, Kottayam, and Trivandrum) to effectively engage its target audience, amplifying its message of prudent financial planning.

Speaking about the brand film, Erum Kidwai, Sr. Vice President & Head- Marketing at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, remarked, "With 'Cradle to Crease', we aim to redefine the narrative surrounding financial planning and insurance. Sachin Tendulkar's journey serves as a powerful reminder that there is no fixed age or time to prioritize financial security. Through this film, we seek to inspire individuals to take charge of their future fearlessly and embrace a proactive approach towards financial planning through insurance."

Commenting on the brand’s use of innovative technology when it comes to marketing campaigns, Kidwai added, “Be it our Young Sachin campaign, The Boy Who Dreamed, SachinVerse campaign or the present Cradle to Crease Ad, we are proud to be the first brand in the BFSI sector in India to integrate Gen AI and Deep Fake positively to educate audiences about the necessity of Life Insurance in a way that is relatable to today’s tech-savvy audience. These campaigns also ensure that they appeal to the entire spectrum of our target audience from all age groups"

Mukund Olety, CCO VML, shares, “After a very successful Young Sachin campaign, we have created Cradle to Crease. The film features Sachin walking through the tunnel of life as he reaches the pitch. Using technology, we’ve created a hyper-realistic rendition of 16-year-old Sachin to recreate the moment he made his international debut. With the power of Gen-AI, we’ve told a story that could not have been told 5 years ago. We are constantly pushing boundaries and using technology to make storytelling richer and better. We’re sure seeing Sachin walk up to his debut shall inspire a lot of parents to plan better.”