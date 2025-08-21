Airbnb Originals launches in India with Ananya Panday’s Style Edit

Some experiences feel less like an event and more like a memory in the making. That’s the spirit Airbnb aims to tap into with the launch of Airbnb Originals in India, unique experiences hosted by some of the most interesting people in the world.

Marking this debut in India is ‘The Style Edit’, fronted by Bollywood actor and Gen Z icon Ananya Panday. At its heart, the campaign is about ease and self-expression, the joy of stepping into a space that will feel both familiar and aspirational.

For the experience, an Airbnb in Delhi has been redesigned as Ananya’s dream closet and vanity. Designed around her love for style and storytelling, the space blurred the line between an everyday home and a world of imagination. Over a four-hour session, four lucky guests are invited behind the scenes, where they will be styled, glammed, and photographed by Ananya’s own team of stylists, hair and makeup artists, and photographers. More than a makeover, the experience will be a moment of connection between the host and the guests, where stories will be shared and memories created.

Speaking about the experience, Ananya Panday said, “I’m so excited to welcome guests into my world of glitz and glam through ‘The Style Edit,’ an Airbnb Originals Experience curated and hosted by me. Fashion and self-expression are such a big part of who I am as an actor, and getting to share that in such a personal, hands-on way is truly special. I can't wait to meet the guests, swap stories, and create unforgettable memories together.”

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, added, “We’re excited to introduce Airbnb Originals in India with Ananya Panday, a Gen Z cultural icon. Originals is a series of extraordinary experiences designed exclusively for Airbnb — and Ananya’s Style Edit is a perfect example of that.”

Ultimately, Airbnb Originals is about creating unique experiences that bring people together. With The Style Edit, the focus is on shared moments, personal expression, and stories that will stay long after the experience ends.