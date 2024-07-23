ALFA Hockey's new campaign unites hockey enthusiasts ahead of Paris Olympics

ALFA Hockey has announced the launch of its new campaign, #BankeDikhaAlpha, aiming to inspire and engage the hockey community. Moreover, the campaign is designed to generate nationwide support and enthusiasm for the national hockey team as they prepare for the Paris Olympics.

The campaign kicked off with an inspiring video featuring prominent players such as Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Pr Sreejesh, Abhishek Nain, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Sukjit Singh. The video captures the weight of expectations, courage, and the belief in winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

Following this, a series of smaller videos highlighted players showcasing their attacking and defensive skills. Additionally, the campaign’s highlight featured the celebrated PR Sreejesh, who has been long associated with ALFA Hockey. Apart from sponsoring Indian players Alfa also sponsors international players from France, Poland and Argentina.

"Our goal with the #BankeDikhaAlpha campaign goes beyond backing our national team — it's about catalyzing enduring change in India's hockey scene," said Jitin Mahajan, Managing Partner and CEO of ALFA Hockey. "The response to the campaign has been overwhelming and I am sure this will motivate the players to achieve the best possible result for the nation. Additionally, we've introduced limited edition sticks of exceptional quality, specially designed to enhance balance for players at Paris."

"The #BankeDikhaAlpha campaign has brought that pride to the forefront. Seeing the support and enthusiasm from fans across the country has been incredibly motivating for us," said Mandeep Singh, Indian hockey forward.

Additionally, India’s ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said, "This campaign is a testament to the love and support we have from our fans. It pushes us to give our best and strive for greatness at the Olympics."