Amaze unveils its new ad campaign Hamesha #ReadyToPerform starring Virat Kohli

Amaze, an energy solutions brand, recently launched its new brand campaign ‘Hamesha #ReadyToPerform’, showcasing its range of inverters, batteries, and solar products. This launch brings to light Amaze's energy solutions while inspiring consumers to always be ready to pursue their dreams.

As a part of its new Hamesha #ReadyToPerform campaign, Amaze has unveiled its first-ever brand thematic and product film that aims to inspire consumers to push their boundaries, overcome challenges, and strive for excellence relentlessly. Virat Kohli, known for his dedication and consistency on the cricket field, epitomizes the spirit of readiness and peak performance. The film showcases Virat pushing his limits to perform better each day and in every aspect of his game, resulting in faster scoring and endurance.

The film’s plot highlights Virat’s consistent dedication not only to his career but also to his daily life. In the campaign, he is shown in various situations where he demonstrates his consistency and dedication, whether it's on the cricket field or in everyday scenarios. Each scene showcases the message that, like Kohli, Amaze products are always ready to perform when needed. The campaign aims to resonate with the viewers by drawing parallels between Kohli's reliability and the dependability of Amaze's offerings.

To further expand on the campaign, Amaze has been engaging with consumers through various digital and social media platforms, encouraging them to share their stories of readiness and performance using the hashtag #ReadyToPerform.

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD, said, “Amaze has established itself as a trustworthy brand in India by providing high-quality and energy-efficient energy solutions. The retail and energy sectors are currently experiencing a new wave of growth in the new emerging Bharat, due to rising urbanization and an increase in the purchasing power of consumers. With a strategic focus on innovation, and expansion, along with a solar approach, Amaze is poised to make a significant impact on the energy landscape in India, and our target is to triple our growth and customer touchpoints in the next 3 years. We intend to continue powering the dreams and aspirations of emerging India with an uninterrupted and independent power supply.”

Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer added, “The Hamesha #ReadyToPerform campaign exemplifies Amaze's commitment to empowering consumers to excel in every aspect of their lives. The film is based on consumer insight inspiring middle India to break boundaries and chase dreams without the hassle of power cuts. We believe middle India is rising because they don’t want to be seen left behind in a rapidly changing world and they prepare themselves for everyday challenges relentlessly.”

“The film highlights Amaze as a true performer by drawing parallels with another true performer that India knows of and looks up to – Virat Kohli. At Amaze, we are committed to serving the needs of consumers in emerging cities and towns in India. Our focus is on helping these aspirational individuals pursue their dreams and achieve success. However, frequent power cuts pose a significant challenge to their progress. That's why we believe that Amaze is the most reliable and trustworthy partner for them in their journey towards success.”

Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and Group CEO, Grey Group India said "Thanks to digital democratisation, a new wave of Indians are shaping the country. Indians who think no dream is unrealistic. Indians who think it's not where you come from but where you're headed those counts. Amaze believes in fueling their aspirations with uninterrupted power."