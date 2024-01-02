Cadbury 5 Star’s new commercial titled Elevator continues its Do Nothing philosophy

Cadbury 5 Star, the chocolate brand, and Ogilvy India have come together to launch yet another quirky "Do Nothing" campaign, elevating the brand proposition with a funnier take on keeping things light. Over the years, the chocolate brand in partnership with Ogilvy, has built on this proposition through many innovations like hijacking Google Assistant with a 'Do Nothing Mode', riding the crypto trend with 'Nothingcoin', creating the most visible ad campaign for a budget amounting to 'nothing', and more recently, a 'Nothing University' to train people for an AI-powered future where humans can finally upskill themselves in the art of ‘Doing Nothing’ and embrace AI instead of fearing it.

The new ad titled 'Elevator' tells the story of a person whose phone rings at the most inappropriate time, but he's too absorbed in enjoying his Cadbury 5 Star to do anything about it. It has been directed by Prasoon Pandey (Corcoise Films) and conceived by Ogilvy India.

Speaking about this, Nitin Saini, VP- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury 5 Star has always been synonymous with indulgence and joy. With the new TVC we wanted to recapture that feeling of pure indulgence, where even the most insistent interruption can’t break the spell of enjoying a delicious 5 Star. This campaign is a playful reminder that in a world obsessed with doing more, slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures can be the ultimate act of chilling. We’re confident that this dramatic and quirky ad will connect with chocolate enthusiasts nationwide, further enhancing the distinct identity of Cadbury 5 Star as the champion of 'Doing Nothing.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, "5 Star is back with another crazy interpretation of 'Do Nothing'. Over the years, the brand's counter-culture stance has resonated strongly with the youth, with each piece adding to the campaign's massive popularity. We hope our latest avatar continues to surprise and entertain people."