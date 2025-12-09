ChatGPT’s first integrated campaign in India highlights everyday regional use cases

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT’s first nationwide omnichannel brand campaign in India, marking a step in the company’s efforts to build AI for Indian users and everyday Indian contexts. Rolling out across TV, OTT, print, digital and out-of-home platforms, the campaign will run over the coming weeks and spotlights voice-first, regional-language experiences designed for Indian consumers.

The campaign builds on recent India-centric launches from OpenAI, including Study Mode for students, the low-cost ChatGPT Go subscription plan, and IndQA, a specialised evaluation benchmark created to assess AI models on Indian languages and cultural context.

At the centre of the campaign are two narrative films that show how people in India are turning to ChatGPT to overcome personal barriers, build confidence and unlock new possibilities. Both films have been directed by Bharat Sikka and will be released in seven Indian languages to bring the AI chatbot’s voice and localisation capabilities to the forefront.

The first film, currently live, follows a young woman on the morning of an important job interview. As she gets ready, she stands in front of the mirror and practises her responses, switching between nervousness and determination. A voiceover reveals that she has been using ChatGPT to prepare. She speaks in Hindi and asks the AI chatbot for help with English practice and interview readiness. The ad positions ChatGPT as an accessible learning partner that adapts to a person’s preferred language and helps them gain confidence in real-life situations.

“We believe that you don’t have to speak a different language than your primary one, to access AI tools. Our focus is on making ChatGPT feel natural, intuitive and culturally aware across Indian languages. This campaign is inspired by several real-life cases where ChatGPT has been a trusted tool, helping people learn, create, prepare, communicate, and grow - in the language they are most comfortable in”, said Sheeladitya Mohanty, Head of Marketing - India, OpenAI.

The two films will be released in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Since early November, ChatGPT Go is also available at no cost for 12 months for eligible users in India who sign up during a limited‑time promotional period, across web, Android and iOS.