Football, music and fandom converge as Coca-Cola brings the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy and first-ever Coke Studio Bharat Live to India

India’s relationship with football has always been deeply emotional. It lives in crowded neighbourhood grounds, in late-night match screenings, in jerseys worn with pride even when the teams play thousands of miles away. While cricket may dominate headlines, football commands something that’s deeper and emotional, often associated with loyalty, and legacy. Building on this landscape, Coca-Cola facilitated the return of the FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy to India after 12 years and amplified the moment with the first-ever Coke Studio Bharat Live. What began as a historic football milestone quickly transcended sport, with Coke Studio Bharat adding scale, sound, and star power, taking the excitement around the trophy to another level and turning it into a shared cultural spectacle.

Ahead of the Trophy Tour, Coca-Cola had already begun building momentum through a large-scale on-ground activation centred around a life-size giant football installation in both cities. Designed as a countdown to the main event, the installation featured a live city-specific timer signalling when the trophy would arrive. The activation encouraged participation, with fans invited to get a Coca-Cola, scan a QR code, and take part for a chance to be involved in the experience. The installation became a focal point for curiosity, anticipation, and fan engagement, effectively setting the stage for the Trophy Tour’s arrival. The FIFA World Cup Original Trophy tour arrived in Delhi on 11 January 2026 at NSIC Exhibition Ground, followed by Guwahati on 13 January 2026 at ACA Stadium, Barsapara. For football fans, this was a rare opportunity to see the Original trophy up close, not on screens, but in real life.

The Delhi leg at NSIC Exhibition Ground was further elevated with the launch of Coke Studio Bharat Live, bringing the platform from reel to real for the first time. The live performances featured artists including Shreya Ghoshal united Rashmeet Kaur, Aditya Rikhari, Divyam, and Khwaab, with collaborative moments and a special on-stage medley emerging as highlights of the evening. The experience extended to Guwahati, where Coke Studio Bharat Live continued with performances by Anoushka Maskey, Rito Riba, Shankuraj Konwar and Anuv Jain, adding a distinct regional dimension to the tour. Across both cities, fan interactions, spontaneous singalongs and meet-and-greet moments contributed to the live format, reinforcing Coke Studio Bharat’s role as a cultural connector.

The Trophy Tour also drew strong presence from the football and influencer community. Influencers and sports personalities including Varun Sood, Robin Singh, Dalima Chibber, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu visited the event, interacting with the trophy and amplifying the moment across platforms. Adding further significance was the presence of Brazilian football legend Gilberto Silva, whose appearance underscored the global stature of the OriginalTrophy Tour and made the occasion even more memorable for fans on the ground.

More than a display, the event unfolded as a convergence of sport, culture, and community. The integration of football fandom with live music, creator participation, and shared fan moments allowed the activation to reach beyond traditional sports audiences. Families, young fans, creators, and music lovers all found a place within the experience, making it one of the most inclusive World Cup-led campaigns seen in the country. The initiative also reaffirmed Coca-Cola’s long-standing association with football and the FIFA World Cup. As one of FIFA’s longest-running partners, the brand has been closely linked with the tournament across decades and global markets.

As the world counts down to the FIFA World Cup, the Indian segment of the Trophy Tour was noteworthy not merely for the trophy it presented, but for the experiential manner in which it was executed, functioning as a unified celebration of football, music, and dedicated fandom.