CRY launches ‘Girl Interrupted’ campaign to support girls' education

Child Rights and You (CRY) has unveiled its campaign, Girl Interrupted, under the larger umbrella of its ongoing Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai campaign. This campaign is a call to address one of India’s most pressing issues, an interruption in girls’ education, particularly at the secondary level.

The Girl Interrupted campaign shines a spotlight on the stark reality that millions of Indian girls face when societal norms, financial barriers, and gender biases disrupt their educational journey. These interruptions don't just curtail their potential but significantly hinder societal and national progress.

Creative concept

The campaign is a series of images that make you stop and question why they are incomplete. In a world of technology, this is going back to basics where The Girl Interrupted campaign redefines how we perceive disruptions in education by creatively and provocatively showcasing their ripple effect. From compelling visuals and thought-provoking videos to nationwide awareness activities, every element of this campaign drives home the critical importance of uninterrupted secondary education for India’s girls.

Conceptualised by TistaThinks the campaign will emphasise the importance of a woman’s contribution to society and how a nation can prosper when women prosper.

"This project is all heart. The issue that as a nation we are losing out because women are interrupted in their pursuit of education is both detrimental to society and a woman’s well-being. We wanted to shake apathy. Question why and more importantly becomes advocates for what is a basic right for the future of women and the country.” Tista Sen Stated.

Puja Marwaha, the CEO of CRY said, “In the first phase of Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai, the campaign highlighted how essential it is for girls to complete their school education, not just for them but because the entire nation benefits from it. For us, it was all about driving home that message in an effective way, and ensuring that we left no stones unturned when it came to engaging with all concerned stakeholders and duty bearers in every possible way.”

“During the first three months of the campaign, we ensured that 1,90,060 girls were enrolled in school through mass enrollment drives carried out in 5093 intervention villages and slums, 886 Gram Panchayats took the pledge to support and ensure completion of education for girls, felicitated girls who passed in 10th and 12th standard in 1768 villages, felicitated 1333 Schools which aimed for 100% enrollment and transition from 5th to 12th standards, and 2,07,906 signatures were collected as part of the pan-India Signature Campaign,” Puja further added.

Key components of the campaign include:

Social media engagement: A series of creative visuals and narratives emphasising how interruptions impact girls' lives and the nation's growth.

The 'Girl Interrupted' film: A film to raise awareness about the importance of education for girls to fulfil their dreams.

Posters and branding in metro trains across Mumbai and the southern region.

Community walks in South India and Pune to mobilise local support and spread awareness.