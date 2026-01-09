Dove’s new campaign reframes rebirth through stories of repair and resilience

Dove has launched the Reborn Collective, a new storytelling platform linked to the rollout of its new haircare range, centring on themes of repair, resilience and personal change.

The campaign extends the product idea of repairing damaged hair bonds into a wider cultural narrative inspired by Kintsugi, the Japanese practice of mending broken objects in a way that highlights repair rather than concealment. The brand positions rebirth in this context as a gradual, personal process rather than a single comeback moment.

The Reborn Collective brings together eight women, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Zeenat Aman, Trinetra Haldar, Geeta Tandon, Rhea Chakraborty, Aditi Parmeshwaran and Baljeet Kaur, whose experiences are shared through conversations exploring how strength develops over time.

As part of the campaign, the brand has released a four-episode series, ‘Reborn Stronger: The Podcast,’ featuring discussions among members of the collective. It has also launched ‘Reborn Stronger: The Anthem,’ a music track composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, written by Anvita Dutt and sung by Afsana Khan and Raja Kumari, drawing from folk and Sufi influences.

Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “Comeback stories, a rebirth, a rise after the fall, are always inspiring. But The Reborn Collective is not just about comebacks. It is about the real, raw, human moments that shape who we become. With Reborn Stronger: The Podcast and Reborn Stronger: The Anthem, we aim to capture the universal truth that transformation is not about erasing the past, but embracing it, repairing it, and finding strength.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sunetro Lahiri, Beauty Vertical Head at Hogarth India, said, “In the age of overt digitisation and AI, it was refreshing to revert to something truly human. Be it the rawness of the conversations between these 8 powerhouse souls or the musical direction of something truly organic and soulful, we set out to make the essence of raw humanity resonateagain.”

The creative work for the platform was developed by Hogarth, an advertising and marketing agency.

Speaking on the partnership, Ishita Hora, Vice President, Client Services, Hogarth Mumbai, added, “When this brief came to us, we knew immediately that this was a rare opportunity to create something deeply human. We worked closely with Dove to move beyond surface narratives and build a cultural platform grounded in real experiences, emotion and truth. The Reborn Collective reflects our shared belief that strength comes from repair, not perfection and by bringing this idea to life across today’s platforms, we hope it sparks a larger, lasting movement.”

The campaign is designed to run across platforms and invites women to share their own experiences of rebuilding and renewal.