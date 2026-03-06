Generali Central Insurance’s Women’s Day campaign calls for equal pay at workplaces

At many workplaces, International Women’s Day begins with familiar gestures. There are greetings, roses on desks, cupcakes in the pantry, and appreciative messages celebrating the women who power organisations. While these gestures acknowledge the role women play, the conversation around workplace equality often extends beyond a single day of appreciation.

Against this backdrop, Generali Central Insurance, a joint venture between global insurance major Generali and Central Bank of India, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Happy Women’s Pay’, aiming to shift the focus of Women’s Day conversations towards a more structural issue: equal pay.

The campaign film was developed by Mullen Lintas and uses slam poetry as its central storytelling device. It centres on a film featuring eighteen women employees from the company. In the video, the employees lip-sync to a slam poem that reflects on how women often work the same hours and carry the same responsibilities as men but are still paid less.

Through the poem, the film contrasts the celebratory gestures often seen on Women’s Day with a larger question about workplace fairness. It suggests that while appreciation is important, meaningful progress lies in ensuring women receive equal pay for equal work. The narrative highlights that the origins of Women’s Day were rooted in the fight for labour rights and equality, rather than symbolic celebrations.

The spoken-word format gives the film a direct and emotional tone, while the presence of real employees adds authenticity to the message.

According to the company, the campaign is designed to move the conversation from appreciation to accountability. The initiative highlights Generali Central Insurance’s stance as an equal-pay employer and underscores its belief that workplace equality must be embedded in policies and everyday practices.

Commenting on the campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer & Impact Officer, Generali Central Insurance, said, “For us, International Women’s Day is not about symbolic gestures but about driving change that lasts all year. With Happy Women’s Pay, we shift the focus from appreciation to accountability, placing equal pay at the heart of true celebration. Real change begins within organisations before it can ripple across society, which is why we chose to feature our own employees in this campaign. As a brand built on authenticity, we believe fairness and opportunity must be lived every day, not just spoken about.”

Ram Cobain, CCO, Mullen Lintas, the agency responsible for the film, remarked, ‘Words have power, and sometimes, a single word-swap is all it takes to invert a day, to change the lens on culture and to bring the brief’s core proposition right up to the headline. As our idea was both emotive and honest, we used slam poetry juxtaposed on the real women from Generali Central Insurance to bring it alive. There’s a visceral quality to the execution; it’s raw and real – just like a campaign on real change ought to be.’

Globally and in India, discussions around gender pay gaps continue to remain part of the larger workplace equality debate. Studies and industry conversations have repeatedly pointed to disparities in earnings between men and women across sectors, even when they perform comparable roles.

Such campaigns attempt to bring this issue back into public conversation, especially during moments such as Women’s Day when discussions about gender equality are more visible.







