Google's campaign pairs Dr. Dre’s beats with a dig at Apple’s AI rollout

Released on YouTube ahead of the Pixel 10’s August 20 launch, the 31-second spot is lean on product specs and rich in subtext. It opens with a dramatic silhouette of the Pixel 10 Pro, slowly revealing the phone’s design in a slick, cinematic pullback. But the visuals are only half the story. Set to the instrumental of Dr. Dre’s 'The Next Episode,' the ad builds a slow, confident swagger, not for the phone, but for the statement it’s about to make.

A voice-over delivers the punchline with deliberate restraint, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon, but it’s been a full year, you could change your definition of ‘soon.’ Or you could just change your phone.” The line is a clear dig at Apple’s long-promised but still undelivered AI upgrade for Siri. While Apple had teased a major leap in its virtual assistant capabilities with the iPhone 16 back in 2024, most of those features are yet to materialise. According to multiple reports, the internal timeline for Apple Intelligence is now quietly pushed to spring 2026, a delay Google is clearly eager to spotlight.

Rather than spell it out, the ad lets viewers connect the dots. No names are mentioned, but the messaging, and the timing, do the heavy lifting. The ad closes with the Pixel 10’s official release date, August 20, locking in a certainty that contrasts sharply with Apple’s vague “coming soon” promise.