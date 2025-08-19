India Gate’s latest campaign celebrates Indian values through stories and shared meals

In India, food is more than sustenance, it’s a language of love. Every shared meal becomes a moment to nurture relationships and preserve traditions. India Gate Basmati Rice’s latest campaign ‘The Taste of Indian Values’ captures this truth, using everyday meals to reflect how values like respect, warmth, and togetherness are passed on through generations and how bonds are built over food.

The campaign, which ran for five weeks across TV, digital, cinema, and social platforms, now draws to a close, but the message it leaves behind continues to resonate. Rooted in the belief that food is more than nourishment, the campaign brought together storytelling, familiar faces, and everyday voices to build something greater than a brand message, a cultural conversation grounded in emotion, tradition, and shared moments.

At the heart of the campaign was a brand film narrated by Amitabh Bachchan, who appeared as both storyteller and silent observer. Told through four everyday stories, a homesick student, friendly neighbours, a welcoming host, and a caregiver, the narrative captured how meals become gestures of care, intergenerational respect, and emotional connection. Bachchan’s voice lends weight to these moments, reminding viewers that food often says what words don’t.

While the film struck an emotional chord, the message of Indian values extended far beyond the screen. The campaign rolled out with a powerful digital-first push on Instagram, strategically onboarding influencers from diverse genres, from celebrated voices like Zakir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Ashutosh Rana to celebrated couples like Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya, culinary masters like Kunal Kapoor, Nayanjyoti Saikia, and content creators such as Gaurav Kapoor, ensuring authentic connections with varied audience segments. Amplifying the impact, we partnered with 250+ nano and micro-influencers across India, creating a wave of relatable, value-driven content that collectively reached over 16 million viewers. Each storyteller brought their own lived experiences to the table, reinforcing the core idea that food is how we connect, teach, and remember.

Additionally, the campaign reached 4.8 million viewers through a cinema rollout across 550 screens in more than 30 cities. On digital platforms, it amassed over 38 million views on YouTube Mobile, more than 28 million in reach across Meta platforms, and over 5 million reach via JioStar Mobile.

Another key pillar was the Instagram contest inviting people to share what Indian values mean to them. With 10,000+ entries, it turned the audience from passive viewers into active participants, making the campaign a truly inclusive cultural conversation.

From personal reflections and creator collaborations to everyday moments captured on film, India Gate’s campaign showed that Indian values don’t need to be spoken, they’re often served on a plate. The campaign’s scale and impact weren’t just measured in views or reach, but in how deeply it resonated with people. It wasn’t just about rice, it was about what we pass on with it.

Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head – Modern Trade & Ecommerce, India Gate, shared: “At India Gate, we’ve always believed that it’s the values we grow up with, like respect, generosity, care for elders, and hospitality, that truly shape who we are. This campaign is a tribute to those timeless principles that flow across generations and regions. Food, in this context, is the medium, a simple yet powerful way these emotions are expressed and carried forward. With Mr. Bachchan lending his voice, we hope to spark emotional reflection on what truly binds us as Indians.”