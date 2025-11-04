KFC’s latest campaign welcomes flyers home with ‘The Great KFC Feastival’

Everyone knows that feeling when you’re finally heading home after weeks away. The flight lands, your phone lights up with a ‘Where have you reached?’ text, and for the first time in a while, you can almost smell familiar food waiting for you. Maybe it’s your mother’s curry, or your friends planning that long-postponed dinner. Somehow, food always becomes part of the homecoming. It’s what makes people gather, bringing back a sense of belonging.

It was in this spirit that KFC, executed by Walk The Talk, launched ‘The Great KFC Feastival’, a campaign that celebrated the joy of togetherness and the flavour of comfort. As the festive season approached, the brand invited fans to join in a feast like no other, one that brought favourite meals together under one menu. The Feastival featured four crowd-pleasers all priced at ₹299, turning simple cravings into shared celebrations.

To announce this Feastival, the brand took creativity to new heights. Travellers landing in Bengaluru were greeted by a massive aerial installation visible from their flights, a bright red welcome that turned the city’s approach into a warm homecoming.

The celebrations continued beyond the skies. KFC’s vibrant outdoor campaign lit up Bengaluru’s streets, with billboards and junctions echoing the joy of the Feastival across the city. Whether people were flying in or driving by, the message was hard to miss, food brings us closer.

Whether passers-by were flying into Bengaluru or driving through it, the Feastival was impossible to miss. It was a moment, a reminder that food has a way of bringing people together, of turning ordinary days into memories.

After the grand launch in Bengaluru, the Feastival spirit spread to 12 more cities, including Delhi NCR, lighting up urban spaces with bold installations and festive energy that mirrored the warmth of shared meals.

With The Great KFC Feastival, the brand created more than just a campaign, it created a feeling. A reminder that somewhere between arrival and celebration, between hunger and happiness, there’s always room for joy.

Sharing his experience on the campaign, Sanchit Arora, Business Director at Walk The Talk mentions, “Partnering with KFC on the Feastival campaign was more than a project - it was a creative playground! From the spectacular field branding that greeted flyers over Bengaluru to a mix of marquee OOH innovations, every touchpoint was designed to make the brand unmissable. In doing so, the campaign didn’t just capture attention - it enabled KFC to own the festive conversation as a bold and innovative category leader.”