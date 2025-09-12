MG Hector marks six years by celebrating owners through everyday touchpoints

MG Motor India recently marked six years of its flagship SUV, the Hector, with a campaign that placed loyal customers in the spotlight. Over three days, the automaker reimagined everyday spaces such as mall valet zones and cinema halls into red-carpet arenas designed to celebrate Hector owners as VIPs.

Instead of traditional anniversary fanfare or product-led promotions, MG leaned into experience-building. The brand partnered with PVR INOX and premium malls in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to craft touchpoints where Hector owners were treated to seamless valet service, warm greetings from MG-branded staff, and premium moments that mirrored the positioning of the SUV.

At Ambience Mall (Gurgaon), Phoenix Mall (Bengaluru), and Inorbit Mall (Malad), Hector owners were offered hassle-free parking and a ceremonial welcome. The initiative extended indoors, where cinema-goers at select PVR INOX theatres found Hector-branded elements integrated across the experience. Owners were gifted complimentary food and beverage combos, and special interval announcements ensured the Hector name echoed inside the halls.

For MG India, the celebration was about recognising the community that has grown around the SUV since the beginning. These activities turned routine moments into small celebrations; for customers, valet parking felt like recognition, gift hampers added a personal touch, and cinema shoutouts made the milestone part of a shared outing. The campaign blurred the line between product and lifestyle, turning everyday activities like parking or watching a film into memorable customer moments that acknowledged Hector ownership.

Since its launch in 2019, the Hector has been part of everyday lives, from family road trips to daily commutes. Over time, MG Motor’s narratives around Hector have gradually moved from product features to stories of trust, community connections, and ownership value. The six-year activity reflected this change: less about spotlighting the product, more about recognising the people who have shaped its journey.

In 2019, Hector was launched and positioned as India’s first “Internet car,” with campaigns built around its i-SMART features and amplified through cricket broadcasts. As demand outpaced supply, the brand addressed waiting periods with the Worth Waiting For programme, linking consumer patience with social initiatives such as girl-child education.

By 2021, the narrative evolved to It’s a Human Thing to Evolve, layered with pandemic-led messaging where Hector vehicles were deployed for frontline duty and converted into ambulances. Milestone moments, like the 50,000th unit being assembled entirely by women employees, further shaped communication around inclusivity. More recent campaigns have adapted to product updates and market sentiment: the 2023 facelift revived the human-connect theme, while in 2024, the focus moved to value through humour-led films addressing maintenance costs, resale, and heritage.

With the six-year campaign, MG Motor India is focusing on experiences that make ownership personal, memorable, and community-oriented. The brand continues to balance its British heritage with global innovation while tailoring its approach to the Indian consumer.