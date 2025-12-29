Mia by Tanishq taps Hornbill Festival 2025 to engage young, style-forward audiences

India is in the midst of a cultural shift where young audiences increasingly turn to live experiences as spaces to gather, unwind, and express identity. Large-format music festivals have evolved into cultural hubs shaped by community, style, and shared moments, creating new opportunities for brands to participate meaningfully. Recognising this moment of cultural decompression, Mia by Tanishq partnered with Hornbill Festival 2025 as its Official Style Partner, using concert culture as a route to engage youth audiences. The partnership was also strategically aligned with the Northeast’s strong fashion sensibility. Known for its confident, individualistic approach to personal style, the region represents a consumer base that treats fashion and jewellery as everyday expressions rather than occasional adornments. By introducing contemporary designs reflective of women’s everyday style in the region, Mia extended its ‘Precious, every day’ campaign in Nagaland.

Across the 10-day festival at Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima, Mia set up engagement zones that allowed visitors to interact with the brand through style-led activities, merchandise, and product giveaways spread across the festival grounds. The brand maintained an on-ground presence throughout the event, engaging audiences across multiple touchpoints. At the festival inauguration, Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head - Mia by Tanishq, shared the main dais with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with ambassadors and ministers, marking the brand’s participation in the official opening proceedings.

Midway through the festival, the venue turned pink for Mia Night, during which the brand unveiled its Mia x Hornbill pendants created for the collaboration. The designs drew from Hornbill motifs, Naga cultural elements, and the state’s colours, red, black, green, and white. The unveiling reflected Mia’s approach of incorporating regional influences into contemporary fine jewellery designed for everyday wear.

To strengthen local relevance, the campaign featured collaborations with women creators and artists from the region through a content-led activation titled ‘A Day with Mia’. The brand partnered with guitarist Imnainla Jamir, biker Onen Nenty, Trance Effect’s lead vocalist Iuli Yeptho, and fashion influencer Imlisen Pongen. The activation offered a window into their everyday lives and personal style, allowing Mia to engage with audiences through voices rooted in music, movement, and fashion.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ajay Maurya, Product & Marketing Head, Mia by Tanishq, said, “At Mia by Tanishq, our vision has always been to create meaningful connections with women across India by offering fine jewellery that celebrates their individuality, ambition, and everyday expressions of style. Our partnership with the Hornbill Music Festival marks an important step in deepening our presence in the North East which is one of the most culturally rich, expressive, and creatively vibrant regions of the country. Nagaland, in particular, has a strong artistic identity, and we are excited to build a long-term relationship with its community. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Mia’s contemporary design language closer to the women of the North East, and to foster a space where they have access to the best of fine jewellery, crafted with authenticity, modernity, and heart.”

Beyond on-ground visibility, the campaign delivered sustained PR and social traction, generating 110+ media stories across print, digital, and social platforms. Festival-led storytelling resulted in 10,000 follower additions over 10 days, supported by high engagement.

Overall, the collaboration reinforced Mia’s approach to positioning contemporary fine jewellery as an integral part of everyday style. By integrating into live cultural spaces, collaborating with local creators, and foregrounding regional fashion sensibilities, the brand aimed to connect with women through design, representation and daily self-expression.