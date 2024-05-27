Pee Safe uses humour to bust menstrual myths in new campaign

Pee Safe has launched a humorous video campaign in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day. With the alarming statistic that 8 in 10 women are silenced by social barriers when it comes to talking about periods, Pee Safe aims to break this silence and start meaningful conversations.

The campaign centred around the hashtag #PeriodFriendlyWorld, aligns with the global theme of creating a more inclusive environment for menstruators. Pee Safe's initiative employs humour to engage the public, debunk myths, and foster open discussions about menstrual health. By utilising these devices, the campaign seeks to educate and connect with a broader audience, highlighting the benefits and accessibility of Pee Safe's menstrual hygiene products.

Pee Safe's goal with this campaign is to promote open discussions and normalize conversations about periods, especially involving male family members. Addressing the silence and stigma around menstruation can help combat misinformation and improve menstrual hygiene management. Pee Safe aims to foster an inclusive environment where everyone feels at ease discussing and understanding menstrual health, irrespective of gender.

"We envision a world where periods are treated with the respect and normalcy they deserve," said Vikas Bagaria, Founder at Pee Safe. "By challenging norms and fostering open dialogue, we aim to achieve a more supportive and period-friendly world for all."