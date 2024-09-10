Pulse Candy launches AI microsite to create custom AI-generated images of Bappa

Pulse Candy launched its campaign Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav, a celebration that combines the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi with emerging AI technologies.

In order to enhance brand awareness during this Ganesh Chaturthi, the brand has collaborated with Ganpati pandals such as 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in Mumbai and others like 'Tulsi Bagh Mandal, Nashikcha Raja, Yaadgar Ganesh Pandal (Sambhaji Cha Raja) and Mecosabagh Servajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal' in Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur respectively. To capture the spirit of the festival and engage the audience, Pulse Candy has introduced the concept of 'Meri Bhakti Mere Bappa.' Drawing a parallel between the multiple avatars of Ganesha and the variety of flavours offered by Pulse Candy, this concept uses AI technology to bring devotees' imagined visualisations of lord Ganesha to life.

At the Pulse 'Ganesh Pandal', devotees will have the opportunity to interact with AI through a tablet. By describing their vision of Ganesha, the system will generate a customized visual of Ganesha, subtly integrating Pulse candy. This personalized image will then be projected on a large screen at the pandal, allowing everyone to witness the unique creation.

Commenting on the same, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing DSFL, said, "Maharashtra is a key market for our hard-boiled candy business, with the Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav, we aim to resonate with the young audience, ensuring that the brand remains both relevant and cherished. By blending tradition with technology, the Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav allows us to connect with the youth and the community at large, offering them a memorable experience that resonates with the spirit of the festival. Through this initiative, we aim to celebrate the diversity of choices and the vibrancy of devotion, much like our Pulse candy flavours."

To extend this experience beyond the physical pandals, Pulse Candy launched a contest on social media along with an AI microsite. This digital platform will enable users to create AI-generated images of their beloved Ganesh idols, which the audience can share on their social media & WhatsApp as festive greetings and stand a chance to win prizes. With the digital integration brand ensures that the festive spirit reaches devotees across the country, even those who can't visit the famous pandals in Mumbai.