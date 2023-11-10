Samco Securities reshapes the Muhurat trading experience for traders with AR

With Diwali around the corner, streets and homes are decorated with festive lights and diyas. The Swastika symbol, an integral part of Diwali signifies the promise of good fortune and prosperity, and is also connected to the eagerly awaited Muhurat Trading during Laxmi Pooja. The trading community predominantly associates itself with Muhurat Trading, deeming it an auspicious period for investments.

On the note of creating awareness about Muhurat Trading during Diwali, Samco Securities, an online stock broker in India, unveiled its latest campaign #ScanASwastik to change the way people perceive the sacred Swastik symbol.

The campaign is backed by an Augmented Reality (AR) filter developed by Dentsu Creative and Posterscope India. When directed at any Swastik symbol, this filter undergoes a transformation into the brand logo. The subsequent stage provides users with guidance on research backed stocks recommendations during Muhurat Trading.

To amplify the campaign, the brand visited Dalal Street in Mumbai, initiating conversations among traders regarding their investment plans for Muhurat Trading. During these interactions, the host introduced guests to the ongoing AR-integrated campaign, #ScanASwastik, aiming to promote its platform among traders.







The campaign was shared across platforms Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter) Instagram and LinkedIn.





Speaking of the campaign Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, Samco Securities said, "We are excited to introduce our Muhurat Trading campaign for Diwali, blending tradition and innovation. Our Web AR filter will make this festive season unforgettable. With a Swastika-inspired campaign, an important element of our brand logo, our AR filter simplifies trading for all, offering expert guidance. We are addressing the need for guidance in Muhurat Trading, using the Swastik to simplify and enhance the experience for our users' wealth creation journey.”

Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India commented, “We have teamed up with Dentsu Creative to bring a revolutionary idea for Samco Securities, using technology to amplify the significance of Muhurat trading. Our innovation, linking the Swastik with Samco, showcases the timeless tradition of auspicious Muhurat trading moments. Together, we celebrate the spirit of prosperity.”

Giamaria Fernandes, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative India, and Hassnain Kurreshi, Creative Director, Posterscope India added, “Emphasizing the significance of Samco's logo, which resembles a Swastik, we recognized a unique opportunity to embrace this symbol of prosperity. Particularly with Diwali and Muhurat Trading approaching, we conceived the idea of an augmented reality (AR) filter. This AR filter allows users to scan any Swastik and gain access to valuable Muhurat Trading insights, eliminating the need to seek advice from others. In doing so, it simplifies the process of prospering with Samco, providing traders and others with convenience and empowerment during this auspicious time.”