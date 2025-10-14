Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear amplifies its ‘Be Remembered for Good’ philosophy by spotlighting real changemakers

What we leave behind often matters more than what we take with us. It isn’t the awards, the titles, or the things we own that stay, but the moments we create, the people we touch, and the change we inspire along the way. Every small action, every choice to do good, builds a story that lasts far beyond our time. This is the idea of legacy; being remembered not for what we had, but for the difference we made.

And now, 100 Pipers Travel Gear is taking this idea beyond words, transforming its legacy-driven storytelling into storyliving, by spotlighting people who truly live this philosophy through action.

It is this simple truth that shapes the new campaign by Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear, one that carries forward its iconic Be Remembered for Good philosophy by bringing real stories of impact to the forefront, moving beyond intention to action.

The brand has continued its purpose-driven ethos by showcasing people who are not just known for their craft, but for the change they are creating in society. At the center of the campaign film are four figures who embody this spirit; Actor and Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar, Actor and Social Entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor, Lake Conservationist Anand Malligavad, and Neeman’s Co-Founder Taran Chhabra.

The film captures their journeys as individuals who have stepped beyond professional boundaries to drive meaningful action. Bhumi lends her voice and reach to climate awareness, supporting causes, documentaries, and initiatives that highlight the urgency of change. Kunal, through Ketto.com, has built a platform that unites communities to back pressing causes and amplify small contributions into lasting impact. Anand has turned neglected water bodies into thriving lakes, making lake revival a national conversation. And Taran has built Neeman’s with a vision to merge business with sustainability, turning discarded plastic into a step towards a cleaner planet.

Through these stories, Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear shows how its ‘Be Remembered for Good’ philosophy has moved beyond storytelling, becoming something lived and experienced. Each champion represents this shift from words to action, from stories told to stories lived.

By placing these journeys at the heart of its storytelling, Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear deepens its brand message into a call to action, urging people to rethink what they will be remembered for. The campaign does not simply showcase products or endorsements, but the real possibility of goodness shaping legacy.

In this evolution from telling stories to living them, 100 Pipers Travel Gear shows that legacy is built through what we do, not just what we say.

In bringing together voices from cinema, entrepreneurship, and grassroots change, the brand underlines that impact has many forms but one outcome, it endures. And when the campaign film ends, it leaves behind a question that is larger than the screen itself: what will we be remembered for?

Because when everything else fades, it is only the good that remains.