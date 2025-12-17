Spotify and Asian Paints bring I-Pop Icons Live to fans in a multi-sensory experience

Music has a way of bringing people together. It’s not just about the songs or the performances, but about the shared energy in a room, the quiet excitement as fans find their spots and the smiles exchanged with strangers. For many who have followed artists online, through playlists and clips on social media, being part of a live experience gives a sense of belonging. Concerts have become spaces where people come together, connect and feel part of something bigger.

Spotify’s I-Pop Icons Live brought this energy to life in its first on-ground edition this year, and from a campaign perspective, the highlight was its collaboration with Asian Paints. This was not a standard sponsorship. Both brands shaped the experience together, turning the event into a joint creative exercise built around India’s growing I-Pop movement.

The partnership focused on one idea: bringing the online I-Pop community into a shared physical space and giving it a visual identity rooted in culture rather than branding. Spotify has been building the I-Pop ecosystem through playlists, curated fan touchpoints and a growing community. Asian Paints added another layer by designing elements that connected to how fans experience music today. Together, the brands translated a digital movement into a tangible, interactive environment.

A mural created for the event acted as the visual anchor, reflecting the energy that drives I-Pop across platforms. The design was not treated as a backdrop; it became part of the narrative, shaping how fans moved through the space. A photo corner crafted using the brand’s paint buckets allowed attendees to capture tangible takeaways. The setup was grounded, simple, and human, offering moments of connection that extended beyond the performances themselves.

One of the campaign’s subtle moments came when Armaan Malik paused at the mural after his performance. He was handed a guitar painted in colours he prefers. It was not positioned as a spotlight feature but worked as an extension of the collaboration, colour meeting music in a way that stayed consistent with the property’s tone.

For Spotify, the event moved I-Pop from digital consumption to in-person participation. For Asian Paints, it offered a cultural setting where colour could enhance the experience without overwhelming it. Both brands stayed close to their core strengths and let the collaboration speak through environment-building rather than messaging.

The campaign stood out because it focused on being authentic rather than loud or forced. The idea was simple: if fans come together for music, the space around them should feel like part of that culture. Spotify and Asian Paints brought this to life, creating an experience where the music, the fans, and the creative energy of I-Pop all came together naturally.