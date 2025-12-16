Troovy’s latest campaign uses co-creation and storytelling to launch a child-designed snack

Healthy snacking for kids has long tried to strike a balance between nutrition and excitement, and brands have traditionally leaned on education, claims and persuasion to bridge this gap. Troovy, a kids’ brand rooted in healthier snacking choices, enters this space with a different belief altogether: ‘healthy snacking for kids’ becomes exciting when kids help shape it. Bringing this philosophy to life through its latest campaign, the brand moves beyond featuring children in the narrative to placing them at the centre of creation.

Through the Snackmakers Challenge, Troovy invited kids aged five to twelve from across India to imagine the snacks they wished existed and share their ideas via short videos, resulting in responses filled with unfiltered honesty and imagination. From the many entries, Troovy selected one idea that felt both original and rooted in a child’s perspective. Jiya’s concept stood out and was developed into a real product, the Healthy Makhana Pop in Coconut Vanilla.

Speaking about the campaign, Mansi Baranwal, Founder at Troovy, said, “Children can make healthy food choices, often much more consistently than adults. We just need to give them the right information to choose well, and the tasty food options that are healthy. With snackmakers, we are now going one step further and encouraging children to create the options too. Thousands of children like Jiya are leading by example. Snacking doesn’t have to be a compromise. Let’s not lie to ourselves anymore.”

For the big reveal, the brand brought the Snackmakers Challenge to life through a vlog-style film fronted by young co-founder Vihaan. Framed like a mission in motion, the film builds through preparation, rising anticipation and curiosity before its final moment. A drone delivers the winning product to Jiya’s home, capturing her unfiltered reaction as she sees her idea come alive, complete with her face on the pack.

This approach gave the campaign a distinctly human tone. Instead of relying on heavy claims or traditional messaging in the kids’ nutrition space, Troovy leaned into genuine moments, real experiences and child-led storytelling.

With this first edition completed, the brand aims to develop the Snackmakers Challenge into a recurring platform that will continue to include kids in the process of building products meant for them. For the kids’ nutrition category, the campaign marks a move toward participation-led marketing, where engagement leads, and messaging follows. It points to a future where young voices shape not just what they eat but how brands innovate for them.