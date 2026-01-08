Truecaller launches ‘1930 Ka Farak’ campaign to reinforce cybercrime helpline recall

India has seen a steady rise in digital fraud cases, including phishing, OTP scams, impersonation and so-called ‘digital arrest’ frauds. While general awareness of cybercrime exists, timely reporting continues to be inconsistent. Truecaller’s digital awareness campaign 1930 Ka Farak is built on the insight that early warning signs of fraud are often dismissed as minor risks, captured in the commonly used Hindi phrase “Bas 19-20 ka farak hai” leading to delayed action and financial loss.

The campaign reworks the commonly used idiom, which typically implies a negligible difference, by redirecting attention from the numbers 19-20 to the helpline number 1930. The underlying message is that what may seem like a minor warning sign in a potential scam, can require immediate escalation. Moving from a conventional public service announcement format, the campaign chose to blend into pop culture themes with a rap-led film as its primary creative asset. The film moves through recognisable digital fraud scenarios and shifts the narrative from casual disregard to prompt action. Its use of rhythm and repetition prioritises number recall rather than focus on detailed explanations of cybercrime.

Four creators, Abhinav Chand, Sakshi Sharma, Krishna Talesara and Anmol Khanna created short skits based on common scam situations. Spanning comedy, technology and lifestyle formats, the content reinforced a single response: calling 1930 in case of suspected fraud. Alongside this, Truecaller published its own short videos and topical posts on its social channels. These posts used familiar situations and repetition to spotlight the helpline number across different contexts. The campaign combined influencer-led storytelling along with brand-owned content to extend reach and maintain consistency of message.

Beyond communication, Truecaller added a functional layer by integrating 1930 as a verified speed-dial option within its app. This allows users to report suspected fraud with one tap, particularly during the early window when financial recovery is more likely.

The campaign was strategically deployed across Instagram, leveraging Reels to capture the surge in mobile content consumption. By distributing content through both creator partnerships and Truecaller’s owned channels, the brand ensured maximum reach. The rollout followed a multi-phase approach, utilising targeted social ads and a central hero film to build sustained visibility and drive high recall of the helpline number.

Through the campaign, the brand uses a mix of platform-led distribution, creator content and pop-culture formats to communicate a public safety message. Rather than positioning cybercrime as a distant threat, #1930KaFarak frames response time as the critical variable when fraud occurs, suggesting that the difference between noticing a scam and acting on it can be just one number.