How UltraTech Cement took a step towards sustainability at Maha Kumbh 2025 with ‘MahaKumbh ka MahaSankalp’

Millions gather at the Maha Kumbh, seeking faith, devotion, and a sense of belonging. But amidst this grand spectacle, an unseen challenge grows: plastic waste. Every offering, every meal, and every step leaves behind traces that can harm this land that welcomes them. What if this devotion could also become a commitment to something greater?

Recognizing this, UltraTech Cement Limited launched the ‘MahaKumbh ka MahaSankalp’ campaign at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, turning devotion into action. Through this initiative, UltraTech brought its expertise in sustainability to one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, tackling plastic waste management with a meaningful, on-ground impact.

UltraTech, through its "MahaKumbh ka MahaSankalp" initiative, tied up with Local Authorities and planned an integrated campaign that encouraged devotees to take a pledge towards creating a clean future by disposing of plastic waste sensibly. To amplify the campaign further, UltraTech created a high-voltage visibility drive across all the major routes and landmarks of Prayagraj.

The buzz didn’t just stop there. To drive on-ground impact, UltraTech placed 50 blue bins across the mela arenas and the key areas of Prayagraj, ensuring proper waste disposal with the help of 50 dedicated sanitation workers.

Taking the initiative further, an LED van travelled through residential areas, engaging devotees through interactive sessions on responsible plastic waste disposal. The collected plastic waste was then repurposed as an alternative fuel at UltraTech’s Dalla Cement Works in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

To ensure effectiveness, UltraTech deployed dedicated sanitation workers, installed waste bins at high-footfall locations, and introduced a specialised cleaning van to enhance waste collection efficiency.

The campaign also received significant media attention, with Red FM, Prayagraj covering and amplifying its impact. Dedicated social media handles were created, allowing for more focused communication and direct engagement.

Moreover, to connect with the audiences emotionally, UltraTech created a powerful music video, voiced by the legendary singer Shaan, capturing the essence and purpose of the campaign. The video has reached millions of people across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, with the numbers still growing.

The brand’s on-ground messaging was equally strong, with widespread branding at 40+ temples, 1000 pole boards, 100 police booths, and 100 large hoardings in and around Prayagraj. The initiative also extended to nearby cities like Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi with 100+ wall wraps and 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of high-wall painting, reinforcing UltraTech’s commitment to sustainability.

The campaign received widespread coverage from leading news portals of the country. It reinforced the initiative’s impact and helped drive awareness around the challenge of plastic waste. UltraTech also released a detailed case study video, showcasing the execution, participation and impact of the initiative.

By February 2025, the initiative successfully processed over 400 metric tonnes of plastic waste, preventing it from polluting the environment instead, transforming it into a valuable energy source. This achievement also marked UltraTech as a leader in collecting and processing the largest quantity of plastic ever by a cement brand. As UltraTech puts it, ‘Ghar ek, Mauka ek,' this effort is truly a 'Mahakumbh ek, Mauka ek' moment, reflecting their commitment to sustainability. It is also a part of UltraTech’s larger sustainability mission, wherein the company collaborates with over 80 municipal corporations across India to manage incinerable, non-biodegradable waste.

As a result, Ultratech’s campaign is about more than just cleaning up, it’s about caring for the places that bring us together. By giving plastic waste a new purpose, this effort keeps the spirit of Maha Kumbh alive, making sure the land that welcomes millions stays just as sacred for years to come.