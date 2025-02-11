Zomato’s campaign featuring Dino Morea unveils the secret behind Bengaluru’s weather

Zomato has launched a new film featuring Dino Morea offering a fun take on why Bengaluru enjoys such super weather. The quirky film reveals the hilarious truth – it's all thanks to the timely delivery of delicious "oota" (food) to the city's kind-hearted Weather Gods.

The film features Morea as the lead Weather God, overseeing his divine team as they manage Bengaluru's enviable climate. The narrative playfully suggests that the city's consistently pleasant weather is the ultimate mood booster for the citizens. And the secret? Zomato's on-time food delivery keeps the Weather Gods happy and their weather-making efforts in top form. The star-studded film also features appearances from celebrated actors and influencers Ashish Vidhyarthi, Niharika NM and Jordindian, adding to the entertainment.

Morea’s casting as the Weather God aptly fits his persona and screen presence, adding to the believability of the surreal situation.

The campaign's pre-buzz began with intriguing outdoor advertisements posing the question, "Why is Bengaluru's weather so super?" Cricket legend Anil Kumble shared a picture of the outdoor campaign on X, contributing to the online buzz. On the campaign's launch day, Zomato revealed the answer across its social media channels and outdoor ads to feature Dino Morea as the Weather God, with the tagline: "Super weather needs super oota!"

Saw this at Basavanagudi 🤔 pic.twitter.com/es3Wf0LZNz — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 10, 2025

Commenting on the campaign Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato said, “Bengaluru has always been a key market for us, and this campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the city. It captures the essence of Bengaluru—its rich culture, deep-rooted love for great food, and, of course, its unparalleled weather. Through a fun and relatable narrative, we’ve brought the city’s charm to life, playfully personifying the 'weather gods' and showcasing how timely ‘oota’ keeps them—and all of Bengaluru—happy.."