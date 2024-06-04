tgthr, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldgroup secure spots on the Glass Lions shortlist

Cannes Lions 2024 announced its first set of shortlists in three categories --- Innovation Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change and Titanium Lions. Three Indian agencies bagged spots in the Glass Lions categories, while the remaining two did not secure any shortlists from the country.
Leo Burnett, tgthr and McCann Worldgroup made their way into the shortlists.
Glass: The Lion For Change
tgthr bagged the spot for Harpic's Loocator campaign.
Leo Burnett secured a place for Lay's Project Farm Equal campaign.
McCann Worldgroup made it on the list for ESAF Small Finance Bank's Dabba Savings Account campaign.