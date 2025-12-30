Social Samosa Editor’s Pick: Top 50 Campaigns of 2025

2025 was a year that demanded more from advertising. Attention spans were shorter, screens were noisier, and yet the campaigns that stood out were those that understood culture, captured moments, and connected with people on a more intrinsic level. Brands couldn’t afford to simply sell. They had to humanise, engage, provoke, and leave a mark, all while selling.

While compiling the Social Samosa Editor’s Pick of Top Campaigns of 2025, we paused, laughed, and even teared up. We revisited the moments that defined the year, reflected on the stories that stayed with us, and felt the full spectrum of emotions that these campaigns evoked. This list is a reflection of that journey.

These campaigns understood culture, captured fleeting moods, and in some cases, held up a mirror to society. Beyond clever lines and big budgets, it was about timing, relevance, and insight. The ability to make audiences feel, while telling the brand’s story.

41-50: Movement Starters

These campaigns were driven by intent, addressing larger social conversations, public awareness, and collective responsibility. Rooted in purpose and goodwill, they reflected a growing expectation from brands to participate meaningfully in society. By making the message actionable, these campaigns attempted to initiate change.

Featured brands: Britannia, Ramco Cement, Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic, The Hindu, Fevicol, Titan Eye+, UPI Chalega, Sunfeast Marie Light, Tata Trusts and NSE India.

Featured agencies: Talented, Ogilvy, Wolfzhowl and YAAP Digital.

50: SEBI v/s Scam

Brand: NSE India | Agency: YAAP Digital

49: Khud Se Jeet

Brand: Tata Trusts | Agency: Wolfzhowl

48: Strong Team Nameplate Campaign

Brand: Sunfeast Marie Light

47: Main Moorkh Nahi Hoon

Brand: UPI Chalega | Agency: Ogilvy

46: The Ek Tara Project

Brand: Titan Eye+ | Agency: Ogilvy

45: Teeka ID

Brand: Fevicol | Agency: Ogilvy

44: World No-Tobacco Day

Brand: The Hindu | Agency: Ogilvy

43: OOH flushes boring ads away

Brand: Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic | Agency: be positive 24

42: Don’t waste water

Brand: Ramco Cement | Production House: Nirvana Films

41: Britannia, Shaped By Nature

Brand: Britannia | Agency: Talented

31-40: Attention Magnets

These campaigns were built to travel fast and far, designed to dominate conversations, timelines, and cultural moments. Backed by strong media strategies and high visibility, they sparked debate, drove virality, and became unavoidable. While some polarised opinions, all succeeded in one key objective: they commanded attention and ensured the brand stayed firmly in the spotlight.

Featured brands: Britannia, Dream11, Boat x Netflix, Myntra FWD, Yas Island, Surf Excel, Flipkart, Netflix, Goibibo and Tinder.

Featured agencies: Schbang, Tilt Brand Solutions, One Hand Clap, Braindad, Momentum Dubai and SW Network.

40: Move On

Brand: Tinder

39: Don’t be stupid stupid stupid!

Brand: Goibibo

38: WWE Fanmania Takes Over India!

Brand: Netflix | Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

37: iPhone season on Big Billion Days

Brand: Flipkart | Agency: SW Network

36: Daag Acche Hai ft. Jemimah Rodrigues

Brand: Surf Excel

35: Zindagi Ko Yas Bol

Brand: Yas Island | Agency: Momemtum Dubai

34: Vishy Vs Gukesh

Brand: Myntra FWD | Agency: Braindad

33: The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Brand: Boat x Netflix | Agency: One Hand Clap

32: Aapke Team Mein Kaun?

Brand: Dream11 | Agency & Production House: Tilt Brand Solutions x ZeroFifty

31: Croissant or ‘Prashant’?

Brand: Britannia | Agency: Schbang

21-30: Emotion Engineers

These campaigns connected with audiences on a deeply human level, drawing from everyday relationships, shared experiences, humour, and vulnerability. Some made us smile, some made us pause, and others stayed with us long after the film ended. What stood out was the authenticity with which these emotions were delivered. Emotions engineered for connection.

Featured brands: Asian Paints, Zomato, Urban Company, Tanishq, Flipkart, Cadbury 5 Star India, Muthoot Finance FinCorp, Chupa Chups, Manipal Hospitals and Vijay Sales.

Featured agencies: Ogilvy, Fundamental, Talented, FCB Kinnect, Moonshot, Social Panga and White Rivers Media.

30: Vijay Sales x Biswa

Brand: Vijay Sales | Agency: White Rivers Media

29: Eyes on the balls

Brand: Manipal Hospitals | Agency: Social Panga

28: Samajh Ke Bahar

Brand: Chupa Chups | Agency: Ogilvy

27: SRK Dances for a Gold Loan

Brand: Muthoot Finance FinCorp | Agency: Moonshot

26: Destroy Valentine's Day

Brand: Cadbury 5 Star India | Agency: Ogilvy

25: SASA LELE

Brand: Flipkart | Agency: FCB Kinnect

24: Brothers, Written By Sisters

Brand: Tanishq | Agency: Talented

23: Chhoti si Doori

Brand: Urban Company | Agency: Fundamental

22: For Appa

Brand: Zomato

21: Asian Paint Ki Warranty

Brand: Asian Paints | Agency: Ogilvy

11-20: Story Weavers

These campaigns leaned into storytelling as a craft, not a tactic. These were ideas that took their time, trusted the audience, and focused on narratives that unfolded with purpose. Beyond selling a product or pushing a message, they built worlds, characters, and moments that stayed with viewers. They reminded us that good stories still hold power, especially when rooted in insight and cultural relevance.

Featured brands: Britannia Marie Gold, Shark Tank India, Achha Kiya Insurance Liya, Apple, Flipkart, Super League Kerala, Prime Video, Centerfruit, Garnier Men and SleepyCat.

Featured agencies: Talented, Moonshot, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Howareyoufeeling.studio, Leo India, Toki, WPP and BBH India.

20: The slap in the face we all need

Brand: SleepyCat | Agency: Shikha Gupta x Mothership Films

19: Garnier Men v/s Bassi

Brand: Garnier Men | Agency: BBH India

18: KJL Pratiyogita

Brand: Centerfruit | Agency & Platform: WPP x BharatGPT.ai x Google Cloud

17: Advice for Srikant Tiwari

Brand: Prime Video x The Family Man

16: Basil Joseph v Shashi Tharoor

Brand: Super League Kerala| Agency & Production House: Toki x The Filmy Joint

15: Big Billion Days - Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai

Brand: Flipkart | Agency: Leo India

14: Rangoli’s Got Rhythm

Brand: Apple | Agency: Howareyoufeeling.studio

13: Mary Ki Barfi

Brand: Achha Kiya Insurance Liya | Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

12: Do Not Apply

Brand: Shark Tank India | Agency: Moonshot

11: Avani Lekhara Special Edition Marie Gold Pack

Brand: Britannia Marie Gold | Agency: Talented

1-10: Clutter Breakers

These campaigns earned their place by doing what advertising is increasingly struggling to do: get noticed. In a year of relentless noise and shrinking attention spans, this work cut through with clarity, confidence, and sharp creative intent. Whether through a striking idea, an unexpected execution, or a fresh cultural lens, these campaigns proved that disruption does not always have to be loud. When done right, it is precise, intentional, and impossible to ignore.

Featured brands: WhatsApp, The Hindu, Medanta, Star Sports, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, Happydent India, Crocs India, Asian Paints, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal and The Whole Truth.

Featured agencies: Fundamental, Talented, a-tom., BubbleWrap Films, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup India, Kulfi Collective and Manja.

10: Protein ke peeche kya hai

Brand: The Whole Truth | Agency: Manja

09. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Chai Bansuri

Brand: HUL | Agency: Ogilvy

08: Cholte Cholte Chollish

Brand: Asian Paints | Agency: Ogilvy

07: Your Crocs, Your Splash

Brand: Crocs India | Agency: Kulfi Collective

06: Chamking Gum

Brand: Happydent India | Agency: McCann Worldgroup India

05: Renu vs The City

Brand: St. Jude India ChildCare Centres | Agency: Ogilvy

04: Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi

Brand: Star Sports | Agency: BubbleWrap Films

03: Banno ki Rasm

Brand: Medanta | Agency: a-tom.

02: Written By Journalists

Brand: The Hindu | Agency: Talented

01: Baatan Hi Baatan Mein

Brand: WhatsApp | Agency: Fundamental

Taken together, these 50 campaigns capture where advertising stood in 2025. Creativity was measured by relevance, cultural awareness, and emotional resonance. The work that mattered understood people, read the room, and chose its moments with precision.

These campaigns proved that in an era of infinite scroll and fractured attention, connection still wins. Brands that engaged thoughtfully, spoke authentically, and left something behind rose above the rest.

This list reflects a year when advertising leaned into storytelling, engineered emotion, commanded attention, and drove purpose with clarity. The campaigns here set a standard for what's possible when insight guides creativity and when brands choose substance over noise. As 2025 closes, the bar has been raised. The question now is: what comes next?