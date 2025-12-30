Social Samosa Editor’s Pick: Top 50 Campaigns of 2025

2025 was a year that demanded more from advertising. Attention spans were shorter, screens were noisier, and yet the campaigns that stood out were those that understood culture, captured moments, and connected with people on a more intrinsic level. Brands couldn’t afford to simply sell. They had to humanise, engage, provoke, and leave a mark, all while selling.
While compiling the Social Samosa Editor’s Pick of Top Campaigns of 2025, we paused, laughed, and even teared up. We revisited the moments that defined the year, reflected on the stories that stayed with us, and felt the full spectrum of emotions that these campaigns evoked. This list is a reflection of that journey.
These campaigns understood culture, captured fleeting moods, and in some cases, held up a mirror to society. Beyond clever lines and big budgets, it was about timing, relevance, and insight. The ability to make audiences feel, while telling the brand’s story.
41-50: Movement Starters
These campaigns were driven by intent, addressing larger social conversations, public awareness, and collective responsibility. Rooted in purpose and goodwill, they reflected a growing expectation from brands to participate meaningfully in society. By making the message actionable, these campaigns attempted to initiate change.
Featured brands: Britannia, Ramco Cement, Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic, The Hindu, Fevicol, Titan Eye+, UPI Chalega, Sunfeast Marie Light, Tata Trusts and NSE India.
Featured agencies: Talented, Ogilvy, Wolfzhowl and YAAP Digital.
50: SEBI v/s Scam
Brand: NSE India | Agency: YAAP Digital
49: Khud Se Jeet
Brand: Tata Trusts | Agency: Wolfzhowl
48: Strong Team Nameplate Campaign
Brand: Sunfeast Marie Light
47: Main Moorkh Nahi Hoon
Brand: UPI Chalega | Agency: Ogilvy
46: The Ek Tara Project
Brand: Titan Eye+ | Agency: Ogilvy
45: Teeka ID
Brand: Fevicol | Agency: Ogilvy
44: World No-Tobacco Day
Brand: The Hindu | Agency: Ogilvy
43: OOH flushes boring ads away
Brand: Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic | Agency: be positive 24
42: Don’t waste water
Brand: Ramco Cement | Production House: Nirvana Films
41: Britannia, Shaped By Nature
Brand: Britannia | Agency: Talented
31-40: Attention Magnets
These campaigns were built to travel fast and far, designed to dominate conversations, timelines, and cultural moments. Backed by strong media strategies and high visibility, they sparked debate, drove virality, and became unavoidable. While some polarised opinions, all succeeded in one key objective: they commanded attention and ensured the brand stayed firmly in the spotlight.
Featured brands: Britannia, Dream11, Boat x Netflix, Myntra FWD, Yas Island, Surf Excel, Flipkart, Netflix, Goibibo and Tinder.
Featured agencies: Schbang, Tilt Brand Solutions, One Hand Clap, Braindad, Momentum Dubai and SW Network.
40: Move On
Brand: Tinder
39: Don’t be stupid stupid stupid!
Brand: Goibibo
38: WWE Fanmania Takes Over India!
Brand: Netflix | Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
37: iPhone season on Big Billion Days
Brand: Flipkart | Agency: SW Network
36: Daag Acche Hai ft. Jemimah Rodrigues
Brand: Surf Excel
35: Zindagi Ko Yas Bol
Brand: Yas Island | Agency: Momemtum Dubai
34: Vishy Vs Gukesh
Brand: Myntra FWD | Agency: Braindad
33: The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Brand: Boat x Netflix | Agency: One Hand Clap
32: Aapke Team Mein Kaun?
Brand: Dream11 | Agency & Production House: Tilt Brand Solutions x ZeroFifty
31: Croissant or ‘Prashant’?
Brand: Britannia | Agency: Schbang
21-30: Emotion Engineers
These campaigns connected with audiences on a deeply human level, drawing from everyday relationships, shared experiences, humour, and vulnerability. Some made us smile, some made us pause, and others stayed with us long after the film ended. What stood out was the authenticity with which these emotions were delivered. Emotions engineered for connection.
Featured brands: Asian Paints, Zomato, Urban Company, Tanishq, Flipkart, Cadbury 5 Star India, Muthoot Finance FinCorp, Chupa Chups, Manipal Hospitals and Vijay Sales.
Featured agencies: Ogilvy, Fundamental, Talented, FCB Kinnect, Moonshot, Social Panga and White Rivers Media.
30: Vijay Sales x Biswa
Brand: Vijay Sales | Agency: White Rivers Media
29: Eyes on the balls
Brand: Manipal Hospitals | Agency: Social Panga
28: Samajh Ke Bahar
Brand: Chupa Chups | Agency: Ogilvy
27: SRK Dances for a Gold Loan
Brand: Muthoot Finance FinCorp | Agency: Moonshot
26: Destroy Valentine's Day
Brand: Cadbury 5 Star India | Agency: Ogilvy
25: SASA LELE
Brand: Flipkart | Agency: FCB Kinnect
24: Brothers, Written By Sisters
Brand: Tanishq | Agency: Talented
23: Chhoti si Doori
Brand: Urban Company | Agency: Fundamental
22: For Appa
Brand: Zomato
21: Asian Paint Ki Warranty
Brand: Asian Paints | Agency: Ogilvy
11-20: Story Weavers
These campaigns leaned into storytelling as a craft, not a tactic. These were ideas that took their time, trusted the audience, and focused on narratives that unfolded with purpose. Beyond selling a product or pushing a message, they built worlds, characters, and moments that stayed with viewers. They reminded us that good stories still hold power, especially when rooted in insight and cultural relevance.
Featured brands: Britannia Marie Gold, Shark Tank India, Achha Kiya Insurance Liya, Apple, Flipkart, Super League Kerala, Prime Video, Centerfruit, Garnier Men and SleepyCat.
Featured agencies: Talented, Moonshot, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Howareyoufeeling.studio, Leo India, Toki, WPP and BBH India.
20: The slap in the face we all need
Brand: SleepyCat | Agency: Shikha Gupta x Mothership Films
19: Garnier Men v/s Bassi
Brand: Garnier Men | Agency: BBH India
18: KJL Pratiyogita
Brand: Centerfruit | Agency & Platform: WPP x BharatGPT.ai x Google Cloud
17: Advice for Srikant Tiwari
Brand: Prime Video x The Family Man
16: Basil Joseph v Shashi Tharoor
Brand: Super League Kerala| Agency & Production House: Toki x The Filmy Joint
15: Big Billion Days - Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai
Brand: Flipkart | Agency: Leo India
14: Rangoli’s Got Rhythm
Brand: Apple | Agency: Howareyoufeeling.studio
13: Mary Ki Barfi
Brand: Achha Kiya Insurance Liya | Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group
12: Do Not Apply
Brand: Shark Tank India | Agency: Moonshot
11: Avani Lekhara Special Edition Marie Gold Pack
Brand: Britannia Marie Gold | Agency: Talented
1-10: Clutter Breakers
These campaigns earned their place by doing what advertising is increasingly struggling to do: get noticed. In a year of relentless noise and shrinking attention spans, this work cut through with clarity, confidence, and sharp creative intent. Whether through a striking idea, an unexpected execution, or a fresh cultural lens, these campaigns proved that disruption does not always have to be loud. When done right, it is precise, intentional, and impossible to ignore.
Featured brands: WhatsApp, The Hindu, Medanta, Star Sports, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, Happydent India, Crocs India, Asian Paints, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal and The Whole Truth.
Featured agencies: Fundamental, Talented, a-tom., BubbleWrap Films, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup India, Kulfi Collective and Manja.
10: Protein ke peeche kya hai
Brand: The Whole Truth | Agency: Manja
09. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Chai Bansuri
Brand: HUL | Agency: Ogilvy
08: Cholte Cholte Chollish
Brand: Asian Paints | Agency: Ogilvy
07: Your Crocs, Your Splash
Brand: Crocs India | Agency: Kulfi Collective
06: Chamking Gum
Brand: Happydent India | Agency: McCann Worldgroup India
05: Renu vs The City
Brand: St. Jude India ChildCare Centres | Agency: Ogilvy
04: Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi
Brand: Star Sports | Agency: BubbleWrap Films
03: Banno ki Rasm
Brand: Medanta | Agency: a-tom.
02: Written By Journalists
Brand: The Hindu | Agency: Talented
01: Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
Brand: WhatsApp | Agency: Fundamental
Taken together, these 50 campaigns capture where advertising stood in 2025. Creativity was measured by relevance, cultural awareness, and emotional resonance. The work that mattered understood people, read the room, and chose its moments with precision.
These campaigns proved that in an era of infinite scroll and fractured attention, connection still wins. Brands that engaged thoughtfully, spoke authentically, and left something behind rose above the rest.
This list reflects a year when advertising leaned into storytelling, engineered emotion, commanded attention, and drove purpose with clarity. The campaigns here set a standard for what's possible when insight guides creativity and when brands choose substance over noise. As 2025 closes, the bar has been raised. The question now is: what comes next?