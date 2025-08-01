AdLift and Social Panga win big at the AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards

The curtains have officially come down on the fifth edition of Social Samosa’s flagship property - AgencyCon 2025, and it was nothing short of electric. From insightful keynotes and power-packed panel discussions to the much-awaited awards night, this year’s summit brought together the brightest minds in advertising under one roof.

The Individual & Agency Category saw a lineup of talent and after rigorous deliberation by our esteemed jury panel, 55 winners were crowned. With 40 Gold and 15 Silver medals handed out to individuals and agencies that truly made their mark.

Amongst 31 sub-categories in the Agency category, the evening saw 37 wins across Gold and Silver metals. Among these, agencies like AdLift and Social Panga saw huge wins including 6 and 5 metals respectively.

The gold metal for Digital Agency of the Year went to Social Panga & SW Network, and the silver metal went to AdLift. Specialist Agency of the Year for AI was awarded to ARtmetech, for Performance to AdLift and for Reputation Management to HAWK (Gozoop Group).

Disruptive Agency of the Year was awarded to HAWK (Gozoop Group) (gold) and Mad Influence (silver). In the category Thriving Agency Culture, Clout PocketAces bagged gold metal and Big Trunk Communications bagged silver.

While categories such as AI agency, mobile marketing agency, content agency saw no awards; gold metal for Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year, was awarded to Clout PocketAces and silver metal to Mad Influence. It was a gold metal for Social Panga and silver for Story Digital in the Social Media Agency of the Year category and more.

These winners reflect the evolving pulse of an industry that's bold, innovative, and relentlessly results-driven.

Scroll through to see the entire list of winners at AgencyCon 2025 below.

