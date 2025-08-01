AgencyCon: All you need to know about winners in the Individual Categories

The Social Samosa AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards honoured some agencies and individuals who’ve pushed the creative boundaries and set new benchmarks in the industry. And now, the moment everyone was waiting for - the winners.

The Individual & Agency Category saw a lineup of talent and after deliberation by our esteemed jury panel, 55 winners were crowned. With 40 Gold and 15 Silver medals handed out to individuals and agencies that truly made their mark.

In the individual category, Agency Head of the Year metal went to Prashant Puri, AdLift and Premkumar Iyer, HAWK (GoZoop Group), while Digital Marketing Professional of the year was bagged by Chirag Shah, Schbang.

ORM Professional of the Year was awarded to Shadab Khan from Cerebrate Solutions Pvt Ltd and gold metal for Content Marketing Professional of the Year went to Sriya Kota, Tamada Media.

Though categories such as copywriting, HR, corporate communications saw no awards, Young Achiever of the Year was awarded to 3 young minds - Niraj Prajapati, Sneh Chheda from Schbang and Mahima Surana, Lyxel and Flamingo. Yajinn Sharma, Sociohub won the Meme Marketing Professional of the Year and Account Director of the Year went to Tanvi Bosmia, SoCheers, among many others.

More than creative standouts, these winners embody a forward-thinking, fearless approach; one that transforms impactful ideas into award-winning work.

Scroll through to see the entire list of winners at AgencyCon 2025 below.

