Social Samosa Superwomen 2026: Nominate now!

Social Samosa Superwomen is back for its 11th edition. Nominations are now open for women and non-binary professionals across advertising, marketing, media, and related fields. The platform spotlights individuals who have demonstrated consistent impact through their work, leadership, and contribution to the ecosystem.

Over the years, Superwomen has featured professionals from agencies, brands, media houses, the creator economy, and entrepreneurial ventures. The 2026 edition continues this focus, bringing together voices from across disciplines and career stages.

Nominations are now open across categories:

Agency Leaders

Brand Marketers

Content Creators & Influencers

Entrepreneurs

Media Leaders

Public Relations

If you know a trailblazer who inspires others with their work, resilience, and vision, fill out this form to nominate them today.

Nominees can be at any career level, provided their work has made a visible impact within the industry. Self-nominations are also welcome.

All nominations will be reviewed by Social Samosa’s editorial team and an independent jury comprising senior industry professionals. The final list will be curated based on professional achievements, industry contributions, and overall influence.

The final list of Social Samosa Superwomen 2026 will be released later this year across Social Samosa’s official digital channels.

