SS40under40: Unveiling the nomination categories

Social Samosa’s 40 Under 40 returns in 2025 as our continued salute to professionals who push boundaries, rethink the usual ways of working, and lead with grit, speed, and clarity. As we gear up for the fourth edition of #SS40Under40, we look forward to spotlighting individuals whose work has shaped conversations and driven change across their domains. This year, we are rolling out an expanded set of nomination categories to acknowledge the varied expertise influencing the future of marketing, advertising, and business.

With nominations now officially open, this is your moment to highlight the meaningful contributions made by you or someone you admire. Whether you craft strategies, build creative ideas, or lead teams, there is a category designed to reflect your achievements. Submit your entry or nominate someone you believe deserves recognition in the categories mentioned below:

Account Management: This category recognises professionals who manage multiple responsibilities with ease, act as the bridge between agencies and clients, and ensure that projects move forward smoothly while maintaining strong relationships.

Agency Leader: If you are an agency founder or senior leader who has steered your team through challenges, inspired people, and guided your organisation toward growth, this category is meant for you.

Analytics: This category is for those who dive deep into numbers, patterns, and data sets to uncover insights that help brands and businesses make informed, smarter decisions.

Brand Management/Marketing: This category highlights marketers who understand consumer motivations and convert that understanding into marketing initiatives that connect strongly with audiences.

Content Creator/Influencer: If you consistently produce engaging, relatable content that builds trust and fosters a real connection with your audience, this category celebrates your work.

Creative: If your strength lies in design, video, audio, or storytelling, and you create compelling brand narratives through your craft, this is the right category for you.

Entrepreneurs: This category honours individuals who have launched or grown businesses through new ideas, bold thinking, and strong execution, making a visible impact on the industry.

Human Resources: If you specialise in hiring, nurturing talent, and building a work culture where teams feel supported and empowered, this category recognises your role.

Media Planning: This category is for professionals who understand how to choose and utilise media channels effectively so that brands reach the right people at the right time.

Operations & Finance: This category appreciates those who oversee business systems, processes, and financial planning to ensure that organisations function efficiently and sustainably.

Public Relations: If you work in PR and have driven communication efforts that strengthened brand reputation and shaped public perception, this category reflects your contribution.

Strategy: This category is designed for professionals who combine data, creativity, and long-term vision to guide brands towards sustainable growth.

If you believe you fit more than one category, you may submit nominations in multiple categories, keeping in mind that each submission requires a separate fee.

Make the most of this opportunity to be featured in Social Samosa’s 40 Under 40 for 2025. Put forth your nomination, whether it’s for you or someone deserving, right here.