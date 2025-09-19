Beyond viewability: Winning ROI with attention-first metrics

Unseen is unsold. For years, digital advertising has leaned heavily on viewability as the key measure of success. It’s no longer enough. As campaigns become more sophisticated and audiences more fragmented, marketers are waking up to the uncomfortable truth that just because an ad is viewed, it doesn’t mean it’s truly seen. Now, the conversation must shift: optimising for attention, not just viewability, delivers higher ROI without extra spend.

mCanvas x Lumen, in collaboration with Social Samosa, plans to unpack this in an upcoming webinar: 100% Viewability ≠ 100% Attention: Driving Real Impact With Smarter Metrics.

Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research and Sonica Sharma, Director of Sales, mCanvas, will drive the conversation forward, helping marketers understand how shifting focus from mere visibility to true attention can unlock stronger ROI. All without increasing media spends.

The webinar will delve deep into the importance of measuring real human attention. Instead of settling solely for viewability stats, marketers must look at the right metrics to strengthen recall and drive higher brand impact, triggering meaningful consumer actions.

By attending, marketers will:

Understand the gap between viewability and attention

Learn how attention metrics can lead to outcomes

Discover how brands are using attention-led strategies to get more from existing budgets

